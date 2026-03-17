MS Dhoni And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

If you strip Dhoni’s IPL career down to one thing, it’s leadership and that too just relentlessly effective.

He led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023), making him one of the most successful captains in the league’s history. But the numbers don’t stop there.

10 IPL finals in first 14 seasons

226 matches as captain, most in IPL history

Over 130 wins as skipper

This wasn’t dominance built on superstars alone. CSK under Dhoni became a system, experienced players, clarity in roles, and a belief that no game is lost until it’s over.

And then there’s the aura. The Chepauk crowd doesn’t chant “CSK.” They chant “Dhoni.” There were moments when the crowd would even wait for a wicket to fall just so Dhoni could walk out to bat next. That created a lot of controversy but it also shows the love of the fans for their 'Thala'.

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