FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Will Be The Commentators, Panelists & Anchors On Unite8 Sports? Check Here

Zee (Unite8 Sports, ZEE5) has announced its full commentary, expert and anchor lineup for FIFA World Cup 2026 in India
The coverage will span multiple languages, led in English by Bhaichung Bhutia alongside names like Igor Stimac and Ashley Westwood
The tournament begins June 11, with broadcasts across TV and digital platforms as ZEEL expands its sports portfolio
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), through its sports channel Unite8 Sports, has announced a wide-ranging lineup of commentators, analysts and presenters for its FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage across India, as it prepares to broadcast and stream football’s biggest tournament on television and digital platforms from June 11.
The month-long competition, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico and Canada, will be available on Unite8 Sports channels and streamed on ZEE5. Coverage will be offered in four languages -- English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali, catering to football audiences across the country.
Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia headlines Zee's English-language lineup. He will be joined by former India head coach Igor Stimac, Kerala Blasters head coach Ashley Westwood, presenter Paul Masefield and journalist Seema Jaiswal.
Former India striker Robin Singh has also been included in the team and will contribute to both English and Hindi broadcasts.
The Hindi coverage will feature a mix of former players, experts and presenters, including India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, former India women's goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, ex-defender Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Manish Batavia, Atish Thukral, Sahil Khattar, Arpit Sharma and Arjun Pandit.
For Malayalam viewers, the broadcaster has assembled a panel consisting of IM Vijayan, Jo Paul, NP Pradeep, Shyju Damodaran and Shiyas Mohammad. Bengali coverage will be anchored by Rajat Ghosh-Dastidar, Debjit Ghosh, Arnab Mondal, Pallab Basu-Mallick and Argha.
The broadcaster secured the FIFA World Cup rights earlier this month after negotiations between FIFA and JioStar failed to reach an agreement, paving the way for ZEEL to bring the tournament to Indian audiences.
The Delhi High Court has also granted interim protection to ZEEL ahead of the competition, restraining several websites from illegally streaming matches and strengthening the broadcaster’s anti-piracy measures during the event.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said, "For Indian football fans, the FIFA World Cup has always been more than just a tournament; it is an event that inspires generations to dream bigger and connect more deeply with the sport."
He added, "As someone who has seen the growth of football culture in India up close, I am excited to join ZEE5 and contribute to conversations that bring viewers closer to the emotional and tactical side of the game. What makes the World Cup special is its ability to unite fans across regions, languages, and backgrounds, and I am looking forward to celebrating that passion with audiences throughout the tournament."
As part of its broader sports expansion strategy, ZEEL has also announced the launch of four dedicated sports channels - Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD - ahead of the World Cup.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Commentators, Panelists And Anchors On Unite8 Sports And ZEE5
English: Igor Stimac, Bhaichung Bhutia, Paul Masefield, Ashley Westwood, Seema Jaswal
Hindi: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Aditi Chauhan, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Manish Batavia, Atish Thukral, Sahil Khattar, Arpit Sharma, Arjun Pandit
Hindi / English: Robin Singh, Karan Sawhney
Malayalam: Jo Paul, I. M. Vijayan, N. P. Pradeep, Shyju Damodaran, Shiyas Mohammad
Bangla: Rajat Ghosh-Dastidar, Debjit Ghosh, Arnab Mondal, Pallab Basu-Mallick, Argha