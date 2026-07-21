Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: Timings, Date, Performers - All You Need To Know

CWG 2026 opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 23
The 2026 Games will feature just 10 sports and welcome 74 nations.
India will have Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain at the opening ceremony as the official flagbearers
The sports world will gear up for an exciting showcase as the Commonwealth Games are set to kick-start. The 2026 Games will take place in Glasgow, Scotland and will adopt a more compact format, featuring just 10 sports and welcoming 74 nations.
Talking about India, all hopes of winning a medal will once again rest on the shoulders of two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra. With a strong squad of 125 members (including para-athletes), the country hopes to replicate their performance from the previous edition, when they won 61 medals, their best-ever showing in the competition.
Nonetheless, India may face significant challenges due to the absence of crucial medal-winning sports such as badminton, table tennis, and shooting.
When Is The Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony?
The Commonwealth Game 2026 opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 23, from 10:30pm IST at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to be present, with the King officially inaugurating the Games by reading the message he inserted into the King’s Baton at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day, March 10, 2025.
Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy, the inaugural bearer of the baton, will also participate in the ceremony.
As for the Indian contingent, Olympic medalists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will be at the opening ceremony, carrying the national flag and acting as baton bearers at the OVO Hydro.
Who Will Be Performing At The Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony?
Edinburgh native singer-songwriter KT Tunstall has been announced as the main act, accompanied by other Scottish artists including Callum Beattie, Nina Nesbitt, Nathan Evans, and the duo Saint PHNX. The electronic folk duo Valtos will also perform during the Parade of Nations, and Brit Award-winning artist Tom Walker will also chip in with an act.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming Details
Indian audiences can tune in to the opening ceremony and the entire Games live on the Sony Sports Network channels. Additionally, live streaming is accessible via the Sony LIV app and website.