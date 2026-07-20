Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch CWG Events At Glasgow?

Leading the charge is Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who headlines the track and field roster looking to reclaim his gold in the javelin throw, alongside three-time reigning medalist Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting and rising puncher Preeti Pawar in the boxing ring. Armed with world-class contenders ready to launch their campaign on July 23, India is fully primed to overcome the altered schedule, showcase its expanding multi-sport depth, and finish strongly among the top tier of the global medal table