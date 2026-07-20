Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch CWG Events At Glasgow?

The XXIII Commonwealth Games run from July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Glasgow
India’s streamlined contingent faces a tough test due to the exclusion of traditional powerhouses like shooting and wrestling
Anchored by stars like Neeraj Chopra, the nation targets 35 to 45 medals
The XXIII Commonwealth Games are officially set to run from July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Returning to the Scottish city for the first time since 2014, this streamlined, 10-sport edition promises an intense festival of multi-sport action across iconic hubs like Scotstoun Stadium and the Emirates Arena.
Featuring around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories competing across 215 medal events, the Games prioritize a sustainable, cost-effective model packed into a concentrated eight-mile venue corridor.
Unlike previous editions that featured expansive programs, the Glasgow 2026 schedule has been strategically pared down to a focused roster of 10 core sports. This leaner setup includes athletics and para-athletics, swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para track cycling, boxing, judo, bowls and para bowls, netball, weightlifting and para powerlifting, and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.
This dramatic restructuring was forced by severe financial and logistical constraints following the original host Australian state of Victoria's withdrawal in 2023 due to ballooning cost projections.
To rescue the event from an existential crisis and prevent massive public debt, Glasgow stepped in as a low-risk alternative on the condition that the program be heavily pared down. By slashing the schedule to 10 core sports utilizing pre-existing infrastructure and eliminating the need to construct a dedicated athletes' village, organizers successfully reduced the budget by roughly 80% compared to previous editions.
For India, Glasgow 2026 presents a unique and formidable challenge. With traditional stronghold disciplines like shooting, wrestling, badminton, and hockey excluded from the trimmed program, the nation's 124-member contingent faces an uphill battle to match past mega-hauls. Nevertheless, projections place India comfortably aiming for 35 to 45 medals, with core competitive strengths shifting heavily toward athletics, weightlifting, boxing, and judo.
Leading the charge is Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who headlines the track and field roster looking to reclaim his gold in the javelin throw, alongside three-time reigning medalist Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting and rising puncher Preeti Pawar in the boxing ring. Armed with world-class contenders ready to launch their campaign on July 23, India is fully primed to overcome the altered schedule, showcase its expanding multi-sport depth, and finish strongly among the top tier of the global medal table
Commonwealth Games 2026: Live Streaming Details
When will the Commonwealth Games 2026 take place?
The XXIII Commonwealth Games are officially scheduled to run from July 23 to August 2, 2026.
Who is the host for the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Glasgow, Scotland
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.