Neeraj Chopra Live At Doha Diamond League: Pathirage, Walcott Lead Star-Studded Challenge For Indian Javelin Ace

Neeraj Chopra celebrates win at the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. Neeraj Chopra Classic

Neeraj Chopra Live at Doha Diamond League 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men’s javelin throw event on Friday, 19 June, as the 2026 Diamond League season makes its seventh stop with the rescheduled meeting in Doha, Qatar. Neeraj Chopra returns to competition after recovering from a back injury, opening his season at the Qatar Sports Club in his fourth straight Doha appearance. The venue has been a successful one for him, including a win in 2023 and a national record 90.23m in 2025, where he finished second. This season opener marks his first event since the World Championships 2025 as he looks to regain rhythm and build towards the Commonwealth and Asian Games. The field includes big names like Rumesh Pathirage, Keshorn Walcott, Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, Curtis Thompson, and Jakub Vadlejch. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jun 2026, 10:52:31 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live At Doha Diamond League 2026: Preview The 2026 Diamond League season continues with its seventh stop in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, 19 June, as the men’s javelin throw takes centre stage. All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra as he begins his season at the Qatar Sports Club, returning to competition after recovering from a back injury. This marks his fourth straight appearance in Doha, a venue where he has enjoyed strong results, including victory in 2023 and a national record throw of 90.23m in 2025, when he finished second. It is also his first outing since the World Athletics Championships 2025, making it an important step in rebuilding rhythm and form ahead of a busy season featuring the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. He faces a strong international field featuring Rumesh Pathirage, Keshorn Walcott, Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, Curtis Thompson, and Jakub Vadlejch.

19 Jun 2026, 10:19:20 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live At Doha Diamond League 2026: Golden Boy Is All Set View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dohadiamondleague

19 Jun 2026, 10:00:08 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live At Doha Diamond League 2026: Who Will Chopra Be Competing Against? Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka)

Curtis Thompson (USA)

Julius Yego (Kenya)

Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein (Egypt)

Artur Felfner (Ukraine)

19 Jun 2026, 09:57:41 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live At Doha Diamond League 2026: Streaming Info The Doha Diamond League 2026 will be available for live streaming in India on the Diamond League’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page.