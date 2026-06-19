Neeraj Chopra Live At Doha Diamond League: Pathirage, Walcott Lead Star-Studded Challenge For Indian Javelin Ace

Neeraj Chopra Live At Doha Diamond League 2026: Preview
The 2026 Diamond League season continues with its seventh stop in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, 19 June, as the men’s javelin throw takes centre stage. All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra as he begins his season at the Qatar Sports Club, returning to competition after recovering from a back injury.
This marks his fourth straight appearance in Doha, a venue where he has enjoyed strong results, including victory in 2023 and a national record throw of 90.23m in 2025, when he finished second. It is also his first outing since the World Athletics Championships 2025, making it an important step in rebuilding rhythm and form ahead of a busy season featuring the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.
He faces a strong international field featuring Rumesh Pathirage, Keshorn Walcott, Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, Curtis Thompson, and Jakub Vadlejch.
Neeraj Chopra Live At Doha Diamond League 2026: Golden Boy Is All Set
Neeraj Chopra Live At Doha Diamond League 2026: Who Will Chopra Be Competing Against?
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)
Neeraj Chopra (India)
Anderson Peters (Grenada)
Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka)
Curtis Thompson (USA)
Julius Yego (Kenya)
Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)
Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein (Egypt)
Artur Felfner (Ukraine)
Neeraj Chopra Live At Doha Diamond League 2026: Streaming Info
The Doha Diamond League 2026 will be available for live streaming in India on the Diamond League’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Neeraj Chopra Live At Doha Diamond League 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog, and it is the Doha Diamond League 2026 men’s javelin throw, with all the spotlight on Neeraj Chopra. Stay tuned for live updates.