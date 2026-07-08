India's T20I Collapse: What Is Going Wrong For The Blues Under Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy As They Face Biggest Defeat

India still searching for answers after series defeat to Ireland and biggest defeat to England in the 3rd T20I.
Shreyas Iyer defined the team's performance as "atrocious" after the match.
India will face England in the 4th T20I on July 09 at 10:00 P.M. (IST) in Bristol.
Barely months after being crowned the T20I Champions, India is struggling to clinch a win in this format. Shreyas Iyer leading from the front is still yet to deliver after a crushing series defeat against Ireland and facing their biggest defeat in T20I history against the Englishmen in the 3rd T20I in the ongoing series.
A team which is jam packed with IPL stars were limited to a total of 76 which is their lowest ever score in their golden history.
The biggest problem is India's inability to adapt with the overseas conditions. They are comfortable if the conditions are suitable for them but when they get some extra bounce, lateral attack or a change in pace, the whole batting line-up just crumbles.
The middle order which is expected to maintain the pressure and build-up, fails to deliver in intense moments and it's the lack of clarity which results to terrible loss.
The team either attacks recklessly or they get stuck without a visible plan.
The Numbers Prove Everything
Since Shreyas Iyer took over the T20I captaincy, India are yet to register a victory.
Results under Shreyas Iyer:
Lost to Ireland by 34 runs
Lost to Ireland by 1 run
First T20I vs England – No Result
Lost to England by 4 wickets
Lost to England by 125 runs
The latest defeat also rewrote India's unwanted record books.
India's Biggest Defeats By Runs In T20Is
125 runs vs England (2026) – Biggest defeat in T20I history
80 runs vs New Zealand (2019)
76 runs vs South Africa (2026)
51 runs vs South Africa (2025)
50 runs vs New Zealand (2026)
Four of India's five biggest defeats by runs have now come within a span of just a few months, highlighting how rapidly standards have fallen despite possessing one of the strongest T20 squads on paper.
What Next For India?
The series is almost out of India's reach with England leading 2-0 and two matches remaining but the blues would look forward to rebuild confidence rather than salvage.
They should focus on identifying their middle order, study their batting approach in overseas conditions and improve execution with both bat and ball.
Shreyas Iyer defined the team's performance as "atrocious" but words alone won't solve the problem for them. All the players are equally accountable to the current situation and they seriously need to work on themselves to rebuild a squad which carries the potential to be the world champions.
With major ICC tournaments not far away, all the questions being raised for the team should be answered at the earliest and the team should focus on individual brilliance to identify roles, and build a clear identity to set a standard that made them World champions months ago.
India will face England in the 4th T20I on July 9, Thursday at 10:00 P.M. (IST) in Bristol.