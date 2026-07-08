India's T20I Collapse: What Is Going Wrong For The Blues Under Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy As They Face Biggest Defeat

Since Shreyas Iyer took over the T20I captaincy, India are yet to register a victory.

Results under Shreyas Iyer:

Lost to Ireland by 34 runs

Lost to Ireland by 1 run

First T20I vs England – No Result

Lost to England by 4 wickets

Lost to England by 125 runs

The latest defeat also rewrote India's unwanted record books.

India's Biggest Defeats By Runs In T20Is

125 runs vs England (2026) – Biggest defeat in T20I history

80 runs vs New Zealand (2019)

76 runs vs South Africa (2026)

51 runs vs South Africa (2025)

50 runs vs New Zealand (2026)

Four of India's five biggest defeats by runs have now come within a span of just a few months, highlighting how rapidly standards have fallen despite possessing one of the strongest T20 squads on paper.