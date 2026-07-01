The Sooryavanshi Debate: Why The Teen Sensation May Have To Wait Longer For India Debut?

V Vikas Patwal 1 July 2026 4:36 pm Published at: 1 July 2026 3:53 pm Updated on:

As India gear up to take on England in the first T20I of the five-match series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut anticipation has got fans and experts on the edge. However, despite all the excitement around him, the teenage superstar may have to wait longer to get his India cap, and it seems a logical call. Let's understand why

V Vikas Patwal 1 July 2026 4:36 pm Published at: 1 July 2026 3:53 pm Updated on:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut becomes a raging topic as India gear up to take England on in the 1st T20I in Durham on Wednesday, July 1. Photo: BCCI/X