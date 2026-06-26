Abhishek Sharma Blasts 50 Off 20 Balls As India Dominate Chase Against Ireland In 1st T20I In Belfast

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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Abhishek Sharma gave an explosive start to the Indian batting lineup scoring 50 off just 20 balls hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes and put India in a decent position.

IRE vs IND, 1st T20I, 2026, Belfast, Ireland
Abhishek Sharma scores 50 off 20 balls Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma took full control of the powerplay after India lost some crucial wickets.

  • He had a blistering innings laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

  • It was an offcutter which robbed him off the pace he needed to cut it out and thus got out.

Abhishek Sharma turned the 1st T20I into a power-packed showcase in Belfast, smashing a rapid half-century off just 20 balls. His fearless strokeplay set the tone early in India’s chase against Ireland.

The left-hander took full control of the powerplay, punishing every loose delivery with authority as India raced ahead in pursuit of the target with complete momentum on their side.

Abhishek Sharma’s Power Surge Leaves Ireland Under Pressure in Chase

Abhishek Sharma produced a blistering innings of 50 off just 20 deliveries, laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes, dismantling the Irish bowling attack from the outset. His aggressive intent was on full display as he dominated the powerplay and kept the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace.

Despite Ireland’s attempt to apply early pressure, Abhishek counter-attacked brilliantly, ensuring India stayed well ahead in the chase. His knock not only provided momentum but also effectively broke the game open for the visitors.

However, he lost his wicket early after scoring his fifty when he went for an offcutter and that is perhaps what robbed him of the pace he needed to hit it out.

Related Content
Ireland Sets History In Belfast, Beat IND by 34 Runs, Lead Series 1-0 - AP
Indian-born left-arm pacer Jai Moondra has been named in Ireland's squad for the upcoming T20 series against India in Belfast. - Cricket Ireland
India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 1st T20I at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast on June 26. - X/BCCI
India will be up against Ireland in the first T20I in Belfast on Friday, June 26. - | Photo: X/BCCI

Fans can follow the LIVE score of IRE vs IND 1st T20I match over here.

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