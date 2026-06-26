India Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut Today?

India Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates as Men In Blue take on the Irishmen in the first T20I at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast on Friday, June 26

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut is the top of discussion as India take on Ireland in the 1st T20I in Belfast on Friday, June 26.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut is the top of discussion as India take on Ireland in the 1st T20I in Belfast on Friday, June 26. | Photo: X/BCCI

India Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I of the two-match series between hosts Ireland and World Champions India at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast, on Friday, June 26. There is a stark contrast between the pedigrees of both teams as India is the World Cup winner and is ranked first in the rankings, while Ireland is currently placed in the 12th spot. The Men In Blue have a clean slate in Ireland, winning all the 8 matches played so far, and would want to continue their flawless record. The biggest question before the match is whether India will hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his India debut, as they already have a well-settled opening pair in the form of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. On the other side, the injury-ridden Irish team have an uphill task of going past a strong Indian outfit, with a new captain, Lorcan Tucker, at the helm.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jun 2026, 05:21:22 pm IST India Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Belfast Hourly Weather There is little to no prediction of rain in today's match between India and Ireland in Belfast. weather.metoffice.gov.uk

26 Jun 2026, 05:01:22 pm IST India Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Streaming Details The first T20I between India and Ireland at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

26 Jun 2026, 04:42:49 pm IST India Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Match Details Match: India Vs Ireland Venue: Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast Date & Time: June 26 (Friday), 6:00 PM IST