Awakening The GOAT? Watch Lionel Messi's Perfect Response To Jude Bellingham's Jangle

Jude Bellingham had a heated argument with Lionel Messi which led to the GOAT's awakening.
Lionel Messi remained composed and decided to prove by actions and not by words.
He responded by producing two spectacular assists and taking his team to yet another World Cup final.
Sometimes football's biggest statements aren't delivered through mere words but are made through actions and moments.
In Argentina's 2-1 victory over England in the semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the 23- year old Jude Bellingham tried his best to get under the skin of the 39- year old Argentinian captain Lionel Messi but the GOAT chose to remain silent barely reacting to the English midfielder.
Jude Bellingham walked away confidently with a smile on his face but Messi remained composed waiting for the game to unfold because he knew what he was capable of.
The GOAT Chose His Masterclass Over Words
There was no argument. No confrontation. No words from the GOAT's end.
Messi's body language said it all. He calmly acknowledged Jude Bellingham before shifting his focus to the game.
Minutes later, he delivered the response that has defined his legendary career over the span of 20 years.
With Argentina trailing in the start, Messi produced two spectacular moments of brilliance building up both the goals for Argentina, one left foot assist to Enzo Fernandez and another weak foot assist to Lautaro Martinez for the winning goal of the game.
He Takes The Control When It Matters The Most
Thomas Tuchel led England made a lot of tactical changes in the game to put Argentina under pressure not allowing them to score a goal but Messi had different plans.
Defensively, England gave their everything but pressing is an important aspect which was completely ignored by the Englishmen. But if Messi is playing in the opponent, nothing works for the latter.
Messi produced a perfectly weighted pass to Enzo Fernandez whose thunderous strike from the space levelled the game before another massive assist from the GOAT to Lautaro Martinez from his weak foot for the winning goal.
Rather than allowing emotions to take over the field, Messi himself took over the charge and the game itself.
A Rivalry That Runs Deeper Than Football
After the match, Messi admitted that facing England is always "quite a special one."
The fixture carries historical significance because of the long-running dispute over the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas), adding another layer to one of international football's fiercest rivalries.
While the history remains emotional, Messi ensured the latest chapter was written with his football.
Still Reigning At The Age Of 39
Messi continues to define that age is just a number for him and he redefines longevity every single time.
Now Messi has along with his name eight goals in this tournament along with four assists which sums up to a 12 G/A for him which is not normal for a 39-year old whose World Cup campaign was supposed to be his last dance but he is owning it yet again.
Thanks to Bellingham for awakening the GOAT.
Messi doesn't need any motivation, he just needs the ball to showcase what he actually is.
Bellingham Did Not Stop Even After The Match Ended
Following Argentina's victory, Jude Bellingham visibly seemed disappointed seeing the Whites and Blues celebrate. A clip circulating widely on social media showed Jude looking towards Messi while moving towards the dressing room with his teammates.
Also, Bellingham was seen shaking hands with Emilano Martinez, Argentina's goalkeeper before moving towards the defender Emilano Barco in an aggressive manner. He appeared to tap Barco on the back of his head after he said something which Bellingham did not like.