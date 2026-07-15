England Vs Argentina Stats Preview: 10 Incredible Numbers Behind Football's Most Chaotic World Cup Rivalry

Shubham Banthia Published at: 15 July 2026 2:26 pm

Few rivalries in international football carry as much history, drama and emotion as England vs Argentina. From Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" goal to Michael Owen's stunning solo effort and unforgettable World Cup knockouts, every meeting has produced iconic moments. As the two footballing giants prepare to face off once again at the FIFA World Cup 2026, here are 10 remarkable numbers that explain why this remains one of the sport's greatest rivalries

Shubham Banthia Published at: 15 July 2026 2:26 pm

Maradona's controversial 'hand of god' goal lives in infamy amongst the great football moments in the 1986 FIFA World Cup final against England. Photo: AP