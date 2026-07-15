England Vs Argentina Stats Preview: 10 Incredible Numbers Behind Football's Most Chaotic World Cup Rivalry

England and Argentina face each other for a record eighth time in the FIFA World Cup.
This fixture has never failed to deliver moments that live forever in football's history.
This will be the first time in Lionel Messi's extraordinary international career that he would be facing England in the international stage.
England and Argentina have met 16 times in International football with The Three Lions having a slight edge over the Argentinians winning 6, the White and Blues winning 5 and 5 matches ended in a draw.
This marks their 17th meeting in International football and it's also the first time that Lionel Messi would be facing England in International football.
If we have a look at their previous meetings, it clearly highlights how evenly matched rivalry these two powerhouses have shared over the decades.
Eight World Cup Encounters
No fixture between two non-neighboring nations has produced unforgettable moments as this one.
Their clash in 2026 marks their eighth World Cup encounter and fans can't wait to witness another chapter unfold in one of the football's greatest, recurring and most chaotic rivalry.
Why England Hate Argentina After 1986?
Maradona's famous 'Hand Of God' goal still defines the rivalry.
In the final of the 1986 FIFA World Cup, Diego Maradona famously punched the ball over England's net just before scoring the 'Goal Of The Century' in the same game. Argentina won 2-1 and lifted the World Cup that year.
How Did England Win In Their Last Meeting?
England's most infamous and memorable World Cup victory came in 2002 against Argentina when they won 1-0 in their group stage fixture avenging their prolonged rivalry in the tournament over the years.
Thanks to David Beckham's penalty.
Penalty Shootouts Being The Final Decider
The two nations have in total contested two penalty shootouts in World Cup:
Argentina defeated England on penalties in the 1998 Round of 16, while England's knockout victories have generally come in normal time.
David Beckham's Redemption In The 2002 World Cup
Four years after his red card at France 1998 for kicking out at Diego Simeone, David Beckham scored a penalty in the 2002 match which was also the only goal of the match completing one of the greatest redemption stories in football.
Lionel Messi's First Meeting Against The Three Lions
Despite an extraordinary international career spanning over for two decades, this fixture of FIFA World Cup 2026 marks Lionel Messi's first meeting against the European powehouse.
Harry Kane's Chase Continues
England are yet to bring it home from the past 60 years and their performance in knockout rounds haven't been consistent.
Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are one of the leading goal scorers of the tournament both tied at (6) and Kane would look forward to add another memorable chapter in his remarkable international career.
Four World Cup Winners On The Pitch
England (1966) and Argentina (1978, 1986, 2022) have combined for four FIFA World Cup titles, underlining the pedigree both nations bring into every meeting.
More Than Football
The rivalry extends far beyond the pitch.
Political tensions, historic World Cup clashes and decades of sporting competition have transformed every England-Argentina fixture into one of football's most emotionally charged contests.
One More Lasting Memory Still Awaits
From the 'Hand Of God' to the 'Goal Of The Century', from David Beckham's red card in 1998 to his redemption in 2002, Michael Owen's wonder goal and so many moments we have got from this rivalry.
This fixture never fails to deliver lasting moments that remain etched in the history of football and this one will be no less.