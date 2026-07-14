England Vs Argentina LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Preview, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

The South American and European powerhouses are facing each other after twenty four years in football's biggest stage.
The Three Lions hold a slight edge over Argentina as the potential winners.
The match will take place on July 16, Thursday at the Atlanta Stadium, USA from 12:30 A.M. (IST).
Defending champions Argentina face England in a blockbuster semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 renewing one of football's oldest and memorable rivalries.
From the controversial "Hand Of God" goal by Diego Maradona in the 1986 FIFA World Cup to David Beckham being red carded for his challenge against Diego Simeone in the 1998 edition, the match between The Three Lions and The White and Sky Blue has always been a jam packed one over the years.
On July 16, the two teams face yet again after 24 years at the grandest stage of football to unfold a new chapter in their golden history of rivalry.
This is the first time that Argentina would be facing England, who have their own heroes Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in their prime both fighting for the golden boot race alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi who are the joint top scorers (8).
The winner would be facing either France or Spain on Sunday's final with the chances of La Albiceleste to be crowned again.
This is the first time that the top 4 nations in the FIFA rankings have qualified for the semi-finals of FIFA World Cup 2026.
England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Overall, they have met 14 times in competitive and friendly matches.
England lead the head-to-head record with six wins, while Argentina have three. Five games ended in a draw.
England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Last 5 Matches
England 3-2 Argentina (International friendly, 2005)
England 1-0 Argentina (World Cup 2002, group stage)
England 0-0 Argentina (International friendly, 2000)
Argentina 2-2 England (4-3 on penalties, World Cup 1998, round of 16)
England 2-2 Argentina (Challenge Cup, 1991)
Also read: FRA vs SPA, FIFA World Cup 2026, Semi-Final, Preview
England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Strength And Weaknesses
Argentina's key strength lies undoubtedly in their 1.70 m tall maestro Lionel Messi who can produce a moment of magic in every game especially when it is least expected from the Goat.
Other than relying on Messi, Argentina have a strong foundation with a tough defense solidarity and powerful attacking options like Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Thiago Almada alongside Messi.
The main question arising for the defending champions is their under pressure performance in the knockout stages. It was very well evident that the Argentinian side had to struggle for a win against their last three opponents.
Their match against Cape Verde in the Round of 32 went into extra-time and it did not seem that the island nation were competing in their first ever World Cup after their hilarious performance. They managed to keep Argentina on foot until we get an own goal in the 111th minute.
Their struggle continued in their controversial match against Egypt in the Round Of 16 which too got extended to extra-time and same was the case against Switzerland in the Quarter-Finals.
Now that the champions will be facing the European powerhouse, they'll look forward to rebuild possession in the start and maintain momentum and intensity for the rest of the match.
For England, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are undoubtedly their leading stars on attack but the Englishmen have looked disorganized at times especially during critical moments.
Their quarterfinal victory over Norway did not quite have the heroics of their win over Mexico in the round of 16, prompting coach Thomas Tuchel to criticise their display, calling it “sloppy”, “not fast enough” and one filled with “technical mistakes”.
England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs
England XI: Pickford - Stones, Spence, Konsa, Guehi, E. Anderson, Rice, Bellingham, Madueke, Gordon, Kane
Argentina XI: E. Martinez - Tagliafico, Simeone, L. Martinez, Molina, E. Fernandez, Mac Allister, R. De. Paul, Paredes, Alvarez, Messi
England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Facts
Location: Atlanta, USA
Stadium: Atlanta Stadium
Date: Thursday, 16 July 2026
Kick-Off: 12:30 am (IST)
Match Referee: Ismail Elfath
Also Check: ENG vs ARG, Match Officials List
England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
As of Tuesday, Opta’s supercomputer gives England a 38.9 percent probability of winning in regulation time, while Argentina’s chances of winning are 34.1 percent.
The model estimates a 27-percent probability of the game going to extra time.
England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.
Where will the England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match be held?
The England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be held at the Atlanta Stadium.
When will the England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match be held?
The England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match has a start time of 12:30 AM on July 16, Thursday.
Where to watch the England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match?
The England Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.