Argentina Vs Switzerland: Can Swiss Discipline Halt Lionel Messi?

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 11 July 2026 1:03 pm

Argentina Vs Switzerland: Lionel Messi's quest for back-to-back global glory faces its ultimate test as Argentina take on Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. Up against a stubborn Swiss mid-block, the Albiceleste will need every ounce of their talismanic captain's creative genius. For the Europeans, to pull off a historic upset, they must give more than 100 per cent. Here's all you need to know about the ARG vs SUI match before the kick-off

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 11 July 2026 1:03 pm

Argentina will take on Switzerland in the quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday, July 12. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

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