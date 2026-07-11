Argentina Vs Switzerland: Can Swiss Discipline Halt Lionel Messi?

Defending champions Argentina take on Switzerland in the final FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final, with a place in the last four against either England or Norway at stake
Lionel Messi's Argentina enter as favourites, boasting a dominant head-to-head record against Switzerland, who are chasing their first-ever FIFA World Cup semifinal appearance
Argentina arrive with a fully fit squad after dramatic knockout wins, while Switzerland, despite a few injury setbacks, will rely on their disciplined defence and counterattacking game to spring an upset
The FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches a fever pitch as defending champions Argentina clash with resilient Switzerland in the fourth and final quarter-final match. Scheduled for Sunday, this knockout fixture officially marks the 100th game of the expanded 48-team tournament.
While Argentina are pushing for back-to-back global titles, Switzerland aim to break historical barriers and make their first-ever World Cup semi-final appearance. The winners will face either Norway or England, who face off late Saturday night, for a place in the final.
Both Argentina and Switzerland arrived for this match carrying momentum from their previous knock-out games. Here's all you need to know about the ARG vs SUI, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match, including when and where to watch:
Argentina Vs Switzerland Match Preview
Expect this fixture to be a classic clash of opposing football philosophies: Argentina rely on fluid, possession-heavy transition play orchestrated by none other than Messi, who has already racked up a record-breaking number of goals in this tournament.
Everything the three-time champions do revolves around their talismanic captain.
Conversely, a disciplined Swiss side functions via a compact mid-block designed to absorb intense pressure and strike on counterattacks or set pieces. Led by battle-hardened skipper Granit Xhaka, Switzerland's ability to absorb pressure is second to none.
Yet, they enter the match as underdogs. They have a poor record against Argentina and are the lowest-ranked team among the eight quarter-finalists.
Argentina Vs Switzerland Head-To-Head Record
The South American giants have dominated their European rivals in the head-to-head record. In their previous seven meetings, Argentina have won five while two matches ended in draws.
This will be their third meeting in the World Cup, and Argentina enters with a perfect win record. They recorded a 2-0 victory in the 1966 group-stage fixture, but had to dig deep for a 1-0 win in their Round of 16 outing in 2014, sealed after extra time.
Argentina's Path To Quarter-Final
The Lionel Messi-led side enjoyed a smooth sailing early on, comfortably topping Group J with consecutive wins over Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0), and Jordan (3-1).
But the Albiceleste had to fight through energy-sapping extra time against debutants Cape Verde, narrowly surviving 3-2 courtesy of a late own goal in the Round of 32.
Lionel Scaloni's men then pulled off a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Egypt, where Messi scored a crucial equaliser before Enzo Fernández sealed the win, setting up Sunday's date with Switzerland.
Switzerland's Path To Quarter-Final
Placed in Group B, the Swiss started cautiously but gained steam as they hit the pedal. In the opener, the Red Crosses settled for a 1-1 draw against Qatar, but secured crucial wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-1) and Canada (2-1) to take the group honours.
In the Round of 32, they produced a clinical display to blank a strong Algerian side 2-0 with early goals in each half, from Breel Embolo (10') and Dan Ndoye (46').
The second knock-out match, however, proved a tense affair for Murat Yakin's team. Goalless in 120 minutes against Colombia, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a save before a fit-again Ruben Vargas smashed home the decisive spot-kick to win the penalty shootout 4-3.
Argentina Vs Switzerland Team News
The Albiceleste boast a fully fit squad, and coach Scaloni will most likely have Lautaro Martinez in the starting XI over Julian Alvarez to add physical presence against a rugged Swiss backline.
Rossocrociati, meanwhile, will be missing young forward Johan Manzambi due to a knee issue, as well as Michel Aebischer (muscle) and Luca Jaquez (muscle). But Vargas' availability is a massive boost.
Argentina Vs Switzerland Likely Starting XIs
Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.
Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo.
Argentina Vs Switzerland 3 Key Matchups
Lionel Messi vs Manuel Akanji: Messi is the axis of everything that this Argentinian team is. The Inter Miami superstar will drift centrally to unlock space, as he does so frequently and successfully. Manchester City's Akanji must marshal the Swiss backline to close those spaces before Messi gets within shooting range or creates chances.
Granit Xhaka vs Rodrigo De Paul: This is the battle which will set the game's tempo. In the midfield, the untiring Xhaka serves as Switzerland's defensive frontline, while De Paul's relentless pressing will try to disrupt the Swiss build-up play.
Breel Embolo vs Cristian Romero: Embolo's physical hold-up play has done a world of good for Switzerland. And he also remains their primary outlet on counter-attacks. Romero will be tasked with neutralising the Cameroon-born forward's runs to protect an Argentina defence that has leaked goals in consecutive games.
Argentina Vs Switzerland Match Prediction
Argentina are heavily favoured to beat Switzerland in regulation time, 2-1 or 2-0.
Argentina Vs Switzerland Match Facts
Date: Sunday, July 12 (in India)
Time: 6:30 AM IST
Venue: Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), Kansas City, Missouri
Officials: Joao Pinheiro will conduct the match with fellow Portuguese Bruno Jesus and Luciano Maia serving as his assistants. Pinheiro took charge of Switzerland's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
How To Watch Argentina Vs Switzerland World Cup Quarter-Final Match?
Live streaming of the Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match is available on Zee5. The ARG vs SUI football match can also be watched on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
Also, Doordarshan will broadcast every game from the quarter-finals live on its DD Sports channel.