Switzerland Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Won In The Round Of 16 Match At BC Place Vancouver?

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Associated Press
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Switzerland reached the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954 after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw. They will now face defending champions Argentina

Switzerland Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Report: Who Won Round Of 16 Match BC Place
Switzerland's Ruben Vargas (17) celebrates after making the winning kick in a penalty shootout in the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Photo: (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Summary of this article

  • Switzerland beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to reach the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954

  • Ruben Vargas converted the decisive penalty, while Gregor Kobel saved one spot-kick and Colombia also hit the crossbar

  • Switzerland will face defending champions Argentina in the quarterfinals after Argentina's 3-2 win over Egypt

Ruben Vargas converted his penalty and Switzerland advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 4-3 shootout win over Colombia after a scoreless draw on Tuesday.

Switzerland will next face defending champion Argentina on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 earlier in the day.

Switzerland Vs Colombia Highlights

Switzerland had not reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup since hosting the tournament in 1954. And the Swiss were shorthanded Tuesday without young midfielder Johan Manzambi, who was injured in training on Monday.

Vargas, who has scored two goals in the World Cup, also left Monday’s training early but was available off the bench and came on in stoppage time at the end of regulation.

Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez’s penalty attempt hit the crossbar and Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved an attempt by Cucho Hernandez.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among those at BC Place, where the sellout crowd was overwhelmingly clad in yellow in support of Colombia.

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Switzerland's Ruben Vargas (17) celebrates with teammates after making the winning kick in a penalty shootout in the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver - PETER KLAUNZER/AP Photo
The flags of Switzerland, left, and Colombia, are displayed before their the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia - Gregory Bull/AP Photo
Colombia's Jhon Arias (11) reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Colombia and Ghana in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 3, 2026. - AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) embraces Samu Costa (24) after the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, June 27, 2026 - (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Colombia failed to qualify for the last World Cup in 2022. The team made the quarterfinals at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, defeating Uruguay in the round of 16 before losing to the host country 2-1.

The Swiss reached the round of 16 at the past three World Cups but failed to advance with a smaller field of 32 teams.

The match was tightly contested by two teams with contrasting styles, the Swiss with a more organized approach and Colombia more attack oriented. Switzerland had a slight edge in possession.

Manzambi, a 20-year-old midfielder who plays for German club Freiburg, had three goals in the World Cup and was one of the tournament’s breakout stars. The Swiss were also without Luca Jaquez and midfielder Michel Aebischer.

Gustavo Puerta had the first good chance for Colombia with a shot from distance in the 21st minute that was pushed away by Kobel.

The Swiss got one of their best opportunities in the 30th with Fabian Reider’s blast at Camilo Vargas, who punched the ball down. Minutes later, Vargas smothered another attempt from Dan Ndoye.

The Swiss had a free kick in the 52nd minute, but Reider’s attempt curled around the wall and went into the side netting.

In the first extra time period, Jhon Lucumi’s header hit the cross bar and caromed away as Colombia put pressure on Kobel.

Colombia and Switzerland also met in the group stage at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, with South American team winning 2-0.

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