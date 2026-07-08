Switzerland 0-0 Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: James' Corner Defended Well By Swiss

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Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the SUI vs COL FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match at the BC Place in Vancouver

Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026
Switzerland's Dan Ndoye, center, celebrates with teammates Ruben Vargas, left, and Ricardo Rodriguez after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Switzerland and Algeria at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Switzerland’s "Rossocrociati" battle Colombia’s "Los Cafeteros" at BC Place in Vancouver. With both nations having reached this stage through impressive group-stage campaigns and commanding performances in the Round of 32, this Round of 16 tie promises to be a tactical masterclass. Switzerland hold the momentum under Murat Yakin’s guidance, having secured a confident 2-0 victory against Algeria to extend their unbeaten streak, while Néstor Lorenzo’s resilient Colombia side arrive with equal confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ghana. This first-ever World Cup meeting between the two teams sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the creative midfield orchestration of Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and the attacking presence of Breel Embolo against the seasoned brilliance of Colombian playmaker James Rodríguez and the explosive pace of Luis Díaz. With both teams boasting disciplined defensive structures that have kept clean sheets in the previous round, a single moment of individual magic or a defensive lapse at either end will likely determine who advances to the quarter-finals to face the winner of the Argentina vs. Egypt clash. Follow SUI vs COL match live updates with us.
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Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' | SUI 0-0 COL |

Colombia has looked to apply pressure early, with Jhon Arias driving into the final third to set up a dangerous opportunity for Luis Díaz. Manuel Akanji was forced into a crucial intervention to concede the first corner of the match. James Rodríguez whipped in the resulting outswinger, but the Swiss defense remained organized to clear the danger. The atmosphere in Vancouver is electric, with a heavy contingent of Colombian supporters creating a home-like feel for Los Cafeteros.

Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off

The final Round of 16 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway at BC Place in Vancouver. Salvadorian referee Iván Barton has sounded the opening whistle, signaling the start of a high-stakes encounter between Switzerland and Colombia. Both teams are looking to secure the final spot in the quarter-finals, where a matchup against the winner of the Argentina–Egypt game awaits. The stadium is filled with a sea of yellow as Colombian supporters dominate the atmosphere for what is the final match to be held at this historic venue during the tournament. Switzerland, captained by Granit Xhaka, will be aiming to break their streak of Round of 16 exits, while James Rodríguez leads an unbeaten Colombian side looking to continue their impressive run in North America.

Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check COL's Starting XI

Camilo Vargas; Johan Mojica, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez, Daniel Munoz; Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta; Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez

SUBSTITUTES: David Ospina, Santiago Arias, Kevin Castano, Richard Rios, Jorge Carrascal, Jhon Cordoba, Yerry Mina, Juan Portilla, Willer Ditta, Cucho Hernandez, Juan Fernando Quintero, Jaminton Campaz, Deiver Machado, Alvaro Montero, Andres Gomez

Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check SWI's Starting XI

Gregor Kobel; Ricardo Rodríguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder; Breel Embolo

SUBSTITUTES: Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer, Yvon Mvogo, Djibril Sow, Christian Fassnacht, Ruben Vargas, Eray Comert, Noah Okafor, Marvin Keller, Zeki Amdouni, Aurele Amenda, Cedric Itten

Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026

Stage: Round of 16

Kickoff Time: 3:30 PM EDT (1:00 AM IST on July 8)

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Referee: Iván Barton

Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Switzerland and Colombia face-off in the Round of1+ match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from BC Place.

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