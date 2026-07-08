Switzerland 0-0 Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: James' Corner Defended Well By Swiss

Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' | SUI 0-0 COL |
Colombia has looked to apply pressure early, with Jhon Arias driving into the final third to set up a dangerous opportunity for Luis Díaz. Manuel Akanji was forced into a crucial intervention to concede the first corner of the match. James Rodríguez whipped in the resulting outswinger, but the Swiss defense remained organized to clear the danger. The atmosphere in Vancouver is electric, with a heavy contingent of Colombian supporters creating a home-like feel for Los Cafeteros.
Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off
The final Round of 16 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway at BC Place in Vancouver. Salvadorian referee Iván Barton has sounded the opening whistle, signaling the start of a high-stakes encounter between Switzerland and Colombia. Both teams are looking to secure the final spot in the quarter-finals, where a matchup against the winner of the Argentina–Egypt game awaits. The stadium is filled with a sea of yellow as Colombian supporters dominate the atmosphere for what is the final match to be held at this historic venue during the tournament. Switzerland, captained by Granit Xhaka, will be aiming to break their streak of Round of 16 exits, while James Rodríguez leads an unbeaten Colombian side looking to continue their impressive run in North America.
Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check COL's Starting XI
Camilo Vargas; Johan Mojica, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez, Daniel Munoz; Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta; Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez
SUBSTITUTES: David Ospina, Santiago Arias, Kevin Castano, Richard Rios, Jorge Carrascal, Jhon Cordoba, Yerry Mina, Juan Portilla, Willer Ditta, Cucho Hernandez, Juan Fernando Quintero, Jaminton Campaz, Deiver Machado, Alvaro Montero, Andres Gomez
Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check SWI's Starting XI
Gregor Kobel; Ricardo Rodríguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder; Breel Embolo
SUBSTITUTES: Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer, Yvon Mvogo, Djibril Sow, Christian Fassnacht, Ruben Vargas, Eray Comert, Noah Okafor, Marvin Keller, Zeki Amdouni, Aurele Amenda, Cedric Itten
Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026
Stage: Round of 16
Kickoff Time: 3:30 PM EDT (1:00 AM IST on July 8)
Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
Referee: Iván Barton
Switzerland Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Switzerland and Colombia face-off in the Round of1+ match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from BC Place.