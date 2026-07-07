Why is Punjab Congress Facing a Leadership Crisis Ahead of The 2027 Assembly Elections?

The Punjab Congress is facing a deepening internal power struggle between Charanjit Singh Channi and state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
The party leadership has attempted to contain the crisis by retaining Warring as state president, appointing Channi as campaign committee chief, and sending Bhupesh Baghel to mediate with state leaders.
The infighting has revived memories of the Congress' 2022 electoral collapse, raising concerns that continued factionalism could weaken the party's prospects in a multi-cornered contest.
As the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections draw closer, the Punjab Congress appears plagued by internal divisions and growing discontent among senior leaders. The ongoing political crisis could throw a spanner in the works for the party's election preparations in the state. What began as a debate over the post of state president has now snowballed into an organisational crisis requiring the immediate attention of the party's central leadership.
The Congress in Punjab is facing a problem of plenty: it has too many chief ministerial aspirants in its ranks. This has made the post of Punjab Congress president even more significant and turned it into the focal point of the party's internal power struggle.
The two main protagonists in the confrontation are former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.
Internal Battles Heat Up
The latest confrontation between the two leaders was triggered after the local body elections in the state. The Congress performed better in areas where Channi enjoys a strong support base while underperforming in Warring's turf. This led to calls for the removal of the state chief. However, after extensive discussions, the party's central leadership decided to continue with the existing arrangement.
Attempting to balance the ambitions of various leaders ahead of the elections, the high command retained Warring as state party chief while appointing Channi as the head of the campaign committee. Other senior leaders were assigned responsibilities in various election-related committees.
An India Today report stated that Channi still harbours ambitions for the post of state president. In a clear display of factional lines, the former chief minister held a meeting with senior leaders at his residence on July 1. Following the meeting, he shared a photograph on social media with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjit Singh and several other senior leaders, captioning it: "Unity is Strength." Warring was conspicuously absent from the photograph. However, seemingly keen to avoid escalating tensions, he later reposted the image with the same caption.
Media reports have also suggested that Channi's supporters may skip meetings with Bhupesh Baghel altogether, in a situation reminiscent of the Rajasthan Congress crisis, when legislators boycotted a Congress Legislature Party meeting convened by observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken.
Such a move could be interpreted as an escalation of the crisis and a direct challenge to the Congress high command.
Efforts to Douse the Fire
In an effort to contain the brewing crisis, the Congress sent its Punjab observer, Bhupesh Baghel, to Chandigarh on a five-day visit. Upon his arrival, he held discussions with senior party leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.
In an acknowledgement of the internal tensions, Bajwa said, "There might be problems, we will be sorting them out."
He also thanked Baghel for his visit and assured that any leader with grievances would be given an opportunity to present them.
"I am thankful to Bhupesh Baghel. He directly came to me, and we had a discussion. He said that he will be here for five days. He said if somebody has misgivings, we will sort them out. I am trying to solve the issues. If somebody wants to meet him, we will allow them," Bajwa said.
A Repeat of 2022?
The ongoing crisis within the Punjab Congress bears similarities to the events preceding the 2022 Assembly elections. Months before the polls, then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, while Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed state Congress president.
The results proved disastrous for the party. The Congress was reduced to just 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Channi lost both the constituencies he contested, while Sidhu resigned as state party president. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) went on to form the government with a landslide victory.
Many of Channi's critics cite this electoral performance as a key argument against his leadership ambitions. His supporters, however, contend that several senior leaders are dissatisfied with the direction of the party under Warring's leadership and believe a change is necessary.
With the 2027 election shaping up to be a closely fought contest involving the Congress, AAP, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, a prolonged internal crisis could significantly hamper the Congress' chances of returning to power after a five-year hiatus.