'Que Sera, Sera': Manish Tewari Posts Cryptic Message After Punjab Congress Reshuffle Snub

Congress MP Manish Tewari posted a cryptic message on X lamenting insecurities of individuals and institutions after being excluded from the Punjab Congress reshuffle.
The All India Congress Committee announced key organizational appointments for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, leaving out both Tewari and Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Campaign Committee, with Sukhpal Singh Khaira as co-chairperson.
Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari posted a cryptic message on X reacting to a newspaper report on his exclusion from the Punjab organisational reshuffle. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced key appointments for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, assigning no role to Tewari.
"Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions! Having said that, INCIndia has given me enough over the past 45 years and I have also devoted my entire adult life in the service of the Indian National Congress over the decades. Que sera, sera, Whatever will be, will be..." Tewari said on X.
Tewari is a prominent three-term Lok Sabha member currently representing Chandigarh. He previously represented Anandpur Sahib and Ludhiana in Punjab.
New Leadership Structure
A press release issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal stated Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the appointments with immediate effect.
Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed Chairperson of the Campaign Committee. Sukhpal Singh Khaira will serve as a co-chairperson.
Vijay Inder Singla was named Chairperson of the Election Management and Coordination Committee. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will head the Core Committee and Amar Singh will lead the Manifesto Committee.
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring continues as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President. Pratap Singh Bajwa remains Leader of the Congress Legislature Party. The party also appointed Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka and Sangat Singh Gilzian as Working Presidents for the Punjab unit, as per news reports.
Notably, Tewari was left out of this list of appointments.
Former state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also omitted from the panels. He did not issue an immediate public reaction.
Road to Reshuffle
The changes follow internal party consultations ahead of the Punjab assembly elections that are anticipated early next year.
Last month, Congress observers Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav held three days of one-on-one interactions with senior Punjab leaders in Delhi. They assessed the political situation in the poll-bound state.
Following the observers' report, Rahul held one-on-one meetings in Delhi on June 21. He met Warring, Bajwa, Channi, Randhawa and Singla, urging collective election preparation.
Warring had previously dismissed speculation about a leadership change in the Punjab Congress as a "media creation".