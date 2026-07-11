Punjab Congress Power Struggle Explained: What Is Fueling The Channi Vs Warring Battle

Punjab Congress faces fresh dissent over Raja Warring’s continuation as state chief.
Charanjit Singh Channi’s camp is unhappy despite his Campaign Committee appointment.
Bhupesh Baghel has been tasked with containing the widening organisational dispute.
The Congress is facing another internal leadership crisis in Punjab as it begins preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections. Barely days after reorganising its state unit, the party is dealing with resistance from a section of leaders unhappy with the decision to retain Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as Punjab Congress president.
At the centre of the dispute is former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who was appointed chairman of the Campaign Committee but was reportedly keen on taking charge of the state unit. The disagreement has now moved beyond appointments, reflecting a wider contest over influence, organisational control and the party’s leadership ahead of the next election.
The Congress high command has refused to reconsider its decisions, while Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel has been holding meetings to contain the crisis.
The Trigger
The immediate flashpoint was the Congress high command’s decision to retain Raja Warring as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.
As part of the organisational reshuffle, Channi was appointed chairman of the Campaign Committee, while Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa was given charge of the Election Management Committee. Several other senior leaders were placed in election-related panels.
The arrangement was meant to divide responsibilities among the party’s major Punjab leaders and ensure representation for different communities, including Jat Sikhs, Dalit Sikhs and Hindus.
However, the reshuffle failed to satisfy a section of the state leadership. Several senior leaders stayed away from meetings convened by Baghel in Chandigarh, held separate consultations and later travelled to Delhi to seek intervention from the central leadership.
Why is Channi Unhappy?
Channi’s appointment as Campaign Committee chairman is politically significant because the post is often seen as an indication of who may lead a party’s election campaign. However, he was reportedly interested in becoming the Punjab Congress president, a position that carries greater control over the state organisation.
The latest local body election results also strengthened his camp’s argument. The Congress reportedly performed well in areas represented by Channi, while its showing in Raja Warring’s political turf was comparatively weaker.
Channi’s supporters have used the results to question whether the existing state leadership is best placed to prepare the party for the 2027 elections.
Channi, however, has avoided publicly presenting the dispute as a rebellion against the party leadership. He said, “Whatever strategy the party adopts, we will work accordingly,” while reiterating his commitment to the Congress under Rahul Gandhi.
Why is Raja Warring Under Pressure?
Raja Warring has come under pressure because the dispute is linked not only to organisational functioning but also to the question of who will emerge as the Congress’s principal face in Punjab.
Several senior leaders are regarded as potential chief ministerial aspirants. As a result, control of the state unit has become central to the internal power struggle.
Warring’s critics have questioned the Congress’s performance in his political stronghold and argued that the party requires a leadership reset before the next election.
His supporters, however, believe that removing him at this stage would deepen instability and signal that the high command can be forced to reverse organisational decisions through pressure.
Warring has so far avoided a direct public confrontation with Channi. When Channi posted a photograph with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjit Singh and other senior leaders with the caption, “Unity is Strength,” Warring reposted it, seeking to project that the party remained united.
What Role is Bhupesh Baghel playing?
As the Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel has been tasked with managing the fallout from the reshuffle.
His visit to Chandigarh was initially intended to finalise plans for a proposed statewide Congress yatra expected to be flagged off by Rahul Gandhi. The growing factional dispute, however, forced him to focus on meetings with newly appointed committee members and other state leaders.
Baghel later continued consultations in Delhi as dissident leaders sought access to the central leadership.
He has made it clear that the high command is not considering replacing Raja Warring. Responding to the pressure from the dissident camp, Baghel said, “No pressure works on the Congress high command.”
He also rejected the suggestion that the party could casually reverse the appointment, saying that choosing a state Congress president “is not a game of gudda-guddi (playing with dolls).”
At the same time, Baghel said he was willing to speak to every leader, including those who had skipped the official meetings.
What Do Other Developments Reveal?
The tensions have been accompanied by political signals from other senior leaders.
Randhawa’s recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah drew attention because of his role in the factional dispute. Randhawa said the discussion concerned Punjab’s internal security, but its timing led to speculation within political circles.
Congress MP Manish Tewari, who was left out of the revamped organisational structure and election committees, also posted a cryptic message on X.
“Que sera, sera (Whatever will be, will be),” he wrote, adding, “Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions.”
Although Tewari did not directly mention the reshuffle, the remarks added to the perception that dissatisfaction extended beyond Channi’s immediate supporters.
What Does the Crisis Mean for 2027?
The Congress is trying to establish itself as the principal challenger to the AAP government, but another prolonged leadership struggle could derail those plans.
The party needs its senior leaders to work together on candidate selection, campaign strategy, regional outreach and its proposed statewide yatra. Continued boycotts and parallel meetings could weaken coordination and reinforce memories of the disunity that preceded its 2022 defeat.
At the same time, the high command must manage several competing ambitions without allowing any individual leader to dominate the organisation.
Partap Singh Bajwa has urged the factions to focus on the larger contest, saying, “No individual’s ambition can be bigger than Congress or Punjab.”
The dispute may not yet amount to a formal rebellion, but it has exposed the fragile balance within the Punjab Congress. Whether the leadership can contain it will play an important role in determining the party’s prospects in the 2027 Assembly elections.