Punjab Congress Rebels Muster To Show Unity Against Warring

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa led a rebel meeting in Mohali demanding the removal of PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.
The disgruntled faction resolved to boycott all public programmes directed by Warring and skip the upcoming meeting with AICC state affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel.
Warring attempted damage control by sharing photos of the meeting on social media, framing it as a unified strategy discussion for 'Mission 2027'.
A disgruntled faction of the Punjab Congress convened in Mohali on Monday morning to demand the removal of state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The rebel politicians resolved to skip all public programmes directed by the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, a report by Hindustan Times said.
Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and newly appointed core committee chairman Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa led the demonstration of unity. This gathering accelerated the push to replace the state party president. Attendees quickly posted group photos of the session on social media.
The rebellion aligns with a planned review by the All India Congress Committee state affairs in-charge, Bhupesh Baghel who is scheduled to arrive in Chandigarh around 3.30 pm to chair a meeting of party leaders.
Warring Attempts Damage Control
The rebels publicly framed the gathering as a planning session for election committee chiefs to prepare for the upcoming assembly polls. Though the report said that, privately, the talks focused entirely on ousting Warring, who was described as an incompetent to guide the state unit.
Warring posted images of the gathering on his social media accounts. He called the session a debate on Congress poll tactics and claimed it was "not a meeting of any camp". He added that the talks formed part of 'Mission 2027' to show a united front. Speculation grew furtther as the state chief did not appear in the group photo.
Rebel Coalition Expands
The Kharar meeting drew significant participation from former ministers and legislators. Attendees included Channi, Randhawa, former ministers Rana Gurjeet Singh, Pargat Singh, Razia Sultana, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Gurpreet Singh Kangar, along with MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhillon and former legislator Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon.
Leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa was absent from the meeting. However, the report said that he has been actively involved in discussions over the past two days with Channi, Randhawa and Pargat Singh to forge a common strategy against the PPCC chief.
Ultimatum to High Command
Opponents of the state chief have prepared a written memorandum for the central leadership with the document asserting that Warring's open remarks have harmed the party's local support base.
"The message to the high command is clear: The ground reality in Punjab must be acknowledged and the Congress cannot win the 2027 assembly elections under Warring’s leadership," a senior leader privy to the development told Hindustan Times.
According to media reports, the dissident group will also skip the upcoming Chandigarh meeting with Baghel. In contrast, loyalists of the state chief plan to attend in large numbers to show their support. Both factions are now rallying their loyalists as the leadership dispute moves toward central party arbitration.