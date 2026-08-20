Congress CWC Meeting: 800-City Student Push To Ram Temple Probe, What’s On The Table?

Congress will hold the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in nearly 800 cities, with Rahul Gandhi set to participate in events across several locations.
The CWC raised concerns over paper leaks, youth unemployment and alleged irregularities in Ram Temple donations, seeking education reforms and an independent audit of the trust’s accounts.
Congress reiterated its demands on China, delimitation and women’s reservation, including one-third reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has decided to hold its ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ programme in nearly 800 cities across India, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi set to participate in events in several locations.
The party has also announced nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in donations collected for the Ram Temple and called for reforms in education and examination systems, while raising concerns over China, delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation.
The CWC said it was “extremely distressed” by the plight of India's youth, saying the younger generation is facing disappointment and a loss of trust at every step under the Modi government.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the meeting held at the Indira Bhawan, with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states in attendance.
Congress On Students
The 'Chhatron ki Goonj' program will be held in nearly 800 cities across the country, and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi will participate in the programs in several cities.
It said paper leaks have become an epidemic over the past decade and claimed that at least 152 paper-leak cases have been reported since 2014. It said that at least 26 students died by suicide following the cancellation and re-conduct of the NEET examination, while more than 90 other students died by suicide for similar reasons over the previous five years.
The CWC said it was concerned about serious allegations and evidence of the alleged theft of donations in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on February 5, 2020, and publicly associated himself with the construction of the Ram Temple.
The Congress has demanded an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court and a detailed audit of all the trust’s accounts, including cash and valuables.
Congress On China, Delimitation And Women’s Reservation
The CWC said it was “extremely concerned” about what it described as India sacrificing its agricultural and energy security and strategic sovereignty under American pressure. It also said reports of Chinese incursions in Arunachal Pradesh were “extremely worrying.”
The CWC criticised what it described as the government's silence on the issue and referred to the 20 Indian soldiers killed after Galwan in June 2020. It also criticised India's economic policies towards China, alleging that they were increasing the trade deficit.
The Congress Working Committee reiterated its commitment to implementing women's reservation immediately.
The Congress Working Committee reiterated its demand that the constitutional freeze on the current allocation of Lok Sabha seats among the states be extended for the next 25 years, while also implementing one-third reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections on the basis of the existing number of seats.
The party has also passed a resolution to sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram. Speaking to ANI on the issue, Congress MP Pawan Khera said, “Where were you (RSS) during the freedom movement? Now you have come to tell us about Vande Mataram.”