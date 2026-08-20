Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto Vs Leong Lok Chong-Ng Weng Chi, Badminton World Championships 2026: Indian Pair Enter R16
India’s 15th-seeded mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto breezed into the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi with a dominant 21-11, 21-11 victory over Macau’s Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi. Controlling the court with aggressive net play and sharp coordination, the Indian duo wrapped up the comfortable straight-game contest in just 30 minutes. After receiving a first-round bye, Kapila and Crasto showed no signs of rust, successfully dictating the long rallies from the opening minute. The home favorites will now need to elevate their tactical discipline even further as they prepare for a high-stakes, challenging Round of 16 showdown against sixth-seeded Chinese pair Chen Fang Hui and Guo Xin Wa.
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