Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto Vs Leong Lok Chong-Ng Weng Chi, Badminton World Championships 2026: Indian Pair Enter R16

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India’s 15th-seeded mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto breezed into the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi with a dominant 21-11, 21-11 victory over Macau’s Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi. Controlling the court with aggressive net play and sharp coordination, the Indian duo wrapped up the comfortable straight-game contest in just 30 minutes. After receiving a first-round bye, Kapila and Crasto showed no signs of rust, successfully dictating the long rallies from the opening minute. The home favorites will now need to elevate their tactical discipline even further as they prepare for a high-stakes, challenging Round of 16 showdown against sixth-seeded Chinese pair Chen Fang Hui and Guo Xin Wa.

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BWF World Championships Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto photo highlights
India’s Dhruv Kapila, left, and Tanisha Crasto compete in the mixed doubles round of 32 at the BWF World Championships against Macau's Leong Lok Chong, unseen, and Ng Weng Chi, unseen, at IGI Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Dhruv Kapila Tanisha Crasto photos
India’s Dhruv Kapila, left, and Tanisha Crasto compete in the mixed doubles round of 32 at the BWF World Championships against Macau's Leong Lok Chong, unseen, and Ng Weng Chi, unseen, at IGI Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Indian mixed doubles pair BWF 2026
India’s Dhruv Kapila, left, and Tanisha Crasto compete in the mixed doubles round of 32 at the BWF World Championships against Macau's Leong Lok Chong, unseen, and Ng Weng Chi, unseen, at IGI Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto round of 32
India’s Dhruv Kapila, right, and Tanisha Crasto compete in the mixed doubles round of 32 at the BWF World Championships against Macau's Leong Lok Chong, unseen, and Ng Weng Chi, unseen, at IGI Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Action photos Dhruv Kapila Tanisha Crasto round 32
India’s Dhruv Kapila, left, and Tanisha Crasto compete in the mixed doubles round of 32 at the BWF World Championships against Macau's Leong Lok Chong, unseen, and Ng Weng Chi, unseen, at IGI Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

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