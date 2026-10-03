IND Vs PAK LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Green Shirts Face Threat Of Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel

IND Vs PAK LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2026 Final: Check real-time updates of the IND vs PAK final match of the Asian Games men's cricket in Aichi Nagoya

India vs Pakistan Live Updates Asian Game 2026: The stage is officially set for the ultimate blockbuster at the Asian Games as arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in the men’s cricket gold medal match. The path to the summit clash was sealed following commanding semifinal performances at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. India booked their ticket to the title match with a resounding 124-run victory over Sri Lanka, anchored by Ishan Kishan's brilliant unbeaten 80 and a devastating bowling display that skittled the opposition for just 45. Meanwhile, Pakistan secured their spot in the final by overcoming Bangladesh with clinical precision. With both heavyweights marching through, the historical rivalry writes its latest chapter. Historically, India holds a commanding 14-3 head-to-head advantage over Pakistan in T20 Internationals, but finals carry a volatile energy of their own. Adding to the pre-match drama is the unpredictable weather in Nisshin; tournament guidelines dictate that if rain forces a total washout without a reserve day, both finalists will share the gold rather than utilizing rankings or playing a reduced-over tiebreaker. Get IND vs PAK live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Oct 2026, 09:19:27 am IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score Asian Games 2026: Men In Blue's Bowling Unit In Form Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel anchor a world-class Indian bowling attack that heads into the final in menacing form, fresh off bowling Sri Lanka out for just 45 runs. Combining Bumrah's lethal pace and death-overs mastery with Axar's pinpoint left-arm spin, they provide relentless control and regular breakthroughs across all phases.

3 Oct 2026, 09:08:07 am IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score Asian Games 2026: Much Awaited Opportunity For Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has faced Pakistan across various age-group and developmental levels (including Under-19 and India A fixtures), but he has yet to play an official international match for the senior Indian team against Pakistan. His senior India debut came during the T20I series against England in July 2026.

3 Oct 2026, 08:59:30 am IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score Asian Games 2026: India Won In Last Face-Off When India and Pakistan last faced each other in T20 Internationals during the group stage of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Colombo, India secured a commanding 61-run victory. Powered by Ishan Kishan's explosive 77 and a disciplined bowling attack, India successfully defended a total of 175 by bowling Pakistan out for 114.

3 Oct 2026, 08:47:46 am IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score Asian Games 2026: India And Pakistan To Play In Cricket World Cup 2027 India is scheduled to play Pakistan in the group stage of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 on October 10, 2027. The high-profile fixture will take place at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Sandton, South Africa.

3 Oct 2026, 08:39:57 am IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score Asian Games 2026: Who Will Present Cricket Medals? The medal presentation ceremony for the cricket event at the Asian Games will be graced by a distinguished panel of sports administrators and dignitaries, featuring ICC President Jay Shah of India, Nisshin City Mayor Hiroki Kondo of Japan, and National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka Vice President and OCA Executive Board Member Mrs. Nilo Jayatolake.

3 Oct 2026, 08:33:48 am IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score Asian Games 2026: India Lead In Head-To-Head India and Pakistan have faced each other in 17 T20 Internationals, with India holding a commanding advantage by winning 14 matches while Pakistan has secured three victories.

3 Oct 2026, 08:23:54 am IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score Asian Games 2026: Why There Won't Be A Silver Medal In Case Of Washout? Unlike traditional tournament formats, the Asian Games T20 cricket competition typically awards joint bronze medals to both losing semifinalists rather than a dedicated third-place playoff. Consequently, if a gold medal match is entirely washed out without a ball bowled or a result achieved via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, the tournament rules dictate that the two finalists share the gold medal, eliminating the need to award a separate silver.

3 Oct 2026, 08:18:09 am IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming Details The India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 final match will be available for Live Telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming on the SonyLIV mobile app and website.

3 Oct 2026, 08:09:14 am IST IND Vs PAK LIVE Score Asian Games 2026: Exciting Clash On Cards In an exciting title decider contest, India will face Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026. The two sides have a historic rivalry and a rich cricketing legacy. None will leave another any space to settle themselves. Who will win the IND vs PAK final? We will know soon.