2027 ODI World Cup Schedule: When Will India Play Pakistan? Date and Venue Revealed

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International Cricket Council (ICC) announce the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday October 1. India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 7th, 2027.

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ICC announced schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday, October 1
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 12, Ahmedabad | Photo: File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, October 1.

India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 7, 2027, and then lock horns with Pakistan on October 10 in Johannesburg.

India will then face Afghanistan in Tshwane on October 7. India will face Qualifier A on October 17, before facing Zimbabwe on October 24 in their last match of the group stage.

When India takes the field against Pakistan in Johannesburg on October 10, 2027, the arch-rivals will step onto ground steeped in golden history.

It was at this very venue—the Wanderers Stadium—where MS Dhoni’s young side clinched the inaugural T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in a legendary thriller back in 2007. Nearly two decades later, the iconic South African city prepares to write a fresh, high-stakes chapter in cricket's greatest rivalry.

2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement

India's 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule

  • Thursday, October 7, 2027: India vs. Australia in Cape Town.

  • Sunday, October 10, 2027: India vs. Pakistan in Johannesburg.

  • Thursday, October 14, 2027: India vs. Afghanistan in Tshwane.

  • Sunday, October 17, 2027: India vs. Qualifier A in Bloemfontein.

  • Sunday, October 24, 2027: Zimbabwe vs. India in Victoria Falls.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

Previous Meetings Between India And Pakistan At ODI World Cup

YearStage / ContextVenueWinner & Margin
1992Group StageSydney, AustraliaIndia won by 43 runs
1996Quarter-FinalsBengaluru, IndiaIndia won by 39 runs
1999Super SixManchester, EnglandIndia won by 47 runs
2003Group StageCenturion, South AfricaIndia won by 6 wickets
2011Semi-FinalMohali, IndiaIndia won by 29 runs
2015Group StageAdelaide, AustraliaIndia won by 76 runs
2019Group StageManchester, EnglandIndia won by 89 runs (DLS method)
2023Group StageAhmedabad, IndiaIndia won by 7 wickets

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