The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, October 1.
India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 7, 2027, and then lock horns with Pakistan on October 10 in Johannesburg.
India will then face Afghanistan in Tshwane on October 7. India will face Qualifier A on October 17, before facing Zimbabwe on October 24 in their last match of the group stage.
When India takes the field against Pakistan in Johannesburg on October 10, 2027, the arch-rivals will step onto ground steeped in golden history.
It was at this very venue—the Wanderers Stadium—where MS Dhoni’s young side clinched the inaugural T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in a legendary thriller back in 2007. Nearly two decades later, the iconic South African city prepares to write a fresh, high-stakes chapter in cricket's greatest rivalry.
India's 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule
Thursday, October 7, 2027: India vs. Australia in Cape Town.
Sunday, October 10, 2027: India vs. Pakistan in Johannesburg.
Thursday, October 14, 2027: India vs. Afghanistan in Tshwane.
Sunday, October 17, 2027: India vs. Qualifier A in Bloemfontein.
Sunday, October 24, 2027: Zimbabwe vs. India in Victoria Falls.
Previous Meetings Between India And Pakistan At ODI World Cup
|Year
|Stage / Context
|Venue
|Winner & Margin
|1992
|Group Stage
|Sydney, Australia
|India won by 43 runs
|1996
|Quarter-Finals
|Bengaluru, India
|India won by 39 runs
|1999
|Super Six
|Manchester, England
|India won by 47 runs
|2003
|Group Stage
|Centurion, South Africa
|India won by 6 wickets
|2011
|Semi-Final
|Mohali, India
|India won by 29 runs
|2015
|Group Stage
|Adelaide, Australia
|India won by 76 runs
|2019
|Group Stage
|Manchester, England
|India won by 89 runs (DLS method)
|2023
|Group Stage
|Ahmedabad, India
|India won by 7 wickets