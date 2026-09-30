Netanyahu Asks Israeli Security Agencies To Prepare For "Potential Threats" After Flydubai Incident

Netanyahu says the flydubai co-pilot stabbed the captain and apparently tried to crash FZ1073 before passengers and crew intervened.
The Dubai-Tel Aviv flight diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where both pilots were taken to hospital and the suspected attacker was reportedly arrested.
Flight data showed a sharp descent before the diversion, while authorities continue investigating the cockpit confrontation and its motive.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the co-pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv stabbed the captain and apparently tried to crash the aircraft, before passengers and crew intervened and helped bring the plane under control.
Flight FZ1073, carrying Israeli passengers, was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia after the cockpit confrontation and landed safely. Netanyahu said the suspected attacker was arrested and questioned by Saudi authorities, while both pilots were taken to hospital.
In a video released by his office, Netanyahu said he had spoken to a passenger who told him the aircraft went into a spin and began to dive. According to Netanyahu, the passenger and a crew member entered the cockpit and subdued the pilot who had allegedly attacked the captain while he was attempting to interfere with the aircraft's systems. Netanyahu said he had instructed Israel's security services to prepare for additional potential threats and that situation assessments were continuing
Netanyahu also praised the passengers and crew members who intervened, saying they had shown “exceptional resourcefulness and courage” and had prevented a major disaster.
Netanyahu Says Passengers Helped Prevent Crash
Netanyahu said another crew member subsequently entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft. He said Saudi authorities had arrested the pilot accused of the stabbing and were interrogating him.
The account came as Israeli authorities investigated the incident as a serious security event. Three Israeli officials later told Reuters that the co-pilot was believed to have stabbed the captain and that cabin crew entered the cockpit and took control of the aircraft. One official identified the suspected attacker as an Omani national.
Earlier, however, an official from Netanyahu's office had told Reuters that the incident was not believed to be a hijacking and described it as a “different incident”. The differing assessments underscore that the circumstances and motive remain under investigation.
Flydubai confirmed that FZ1073 had experienced an “incident” while travelling to Tel Aviv and diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely. The airline said all passengers were safe and accounted for and that its teams were working with the relevant authorities.
Plane Plunged Nearly 14,000 Feet Before Emergency Landing
Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft transmitting emergency signals before it diverted towards Saudi Arabia. Data reviewed by Reuters indicated that the Boeing 737 Max suddenly descended by nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before the first emergency signal was transmitted.
The aircraft later landed at Tabuk Airport, where the captain and co-pilot were hospitalised, according to the airport authorities. Passengers reported hearing shouting from the front of the aircraft before the plane began descending sharply.
The emergency signals also triggered a security response in Israel, with fighter jets scrambled amid initial concerns over a possible hijacking. Israeli authorities subsequently said the situation was under control and began arrangements to bring the passengers back to Israel.
Reports that another team of pilots travelling as passengers helped operate the aircraft have circulated in Israeli media, but those details have not been independently confirmed by flydubai. Similarly, reports identifying one of the pilots as Indian and the suspected attacker as Omani were initially unconfirmed by the airline.
The investigation is continuing into the cockpit confrontation, the aircraft's rapid descent and how passengers and crew regained control of the flight.