‘No Talks. Nothing Whatsoever’: Saudi Arabia Denies Meeting Netanyahu In UAE

Saudi Arabia has denied reports that its representatives joined an expanded meeting involving Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, with a Saudi official saying there were “no official meetings” and “no talks”
The denial followed Israeli media reports of wider discussions involving Saudi officials, which were said to have covered security cooperation, Iran, Yemen’s Houthis and regional defence systems; those reports remain unconfirmed
Netanyahu’s previously undisclosed UAE visit itself was confirmed by Israel and the UAE, but Saudi Arabia continues to have no formal diplomatic relations with Israel and has maintained that Palestinian statehood is central to any future normalisation
Saudi Arabia has denied reports that its representatives met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his secret visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, saying there were “no official meetings” and “no talks” involving the kingdom.
A Saudi official told AFP on Tuesday that reports of Saudi participation in an expanded meeting in Abu Dhabi were false. “No official meetings. No talks. Nothing whatsoever. Our stance on Israel remains unchanged,” the official said.
The denial followed reports in Israeli media that Saudi officials had joined a meeting after Netanyahu held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Those reports said the discussions focused on security cooperation, Iran, Yemen’s Houthis and regional defence systems, AFP reported.
Netanyahu’s UAE Visit
Netanyahu made a previously undisclosed visit to Abu Dhabi on Sunday and met Sheikh Mohamed.
The visit was not publicly announced beforehand and came against the backdrop of continuing regional tensions involving Israel, Iran and armed groups in the Middle East. Israel and the UAE established diplomatic relations under the Abraham Accords in 2020, and bilateral ties have since expanded into trade, investment and security cooperation.
The reported meeting between Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohamed came as Gulf states continue to manage the regional fallout from conflicts involving Israel and Iran.
Saudi Position On Israel
Saudi Arabia has not established diplomatic relations with Israel. AFP reported that Riyadh continues to condition normalisation on a clear path towards Palestinian statehood.
The Saudi position has remained a major point of difference between Riyadh and Jerusalem as other Arab states have established formal relations with Israel.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry has also maintained its official position on the Palestinian issue and Israel in government statements.
Why The Reports Matter
The reported Saudi involvement would have been notable because Riyadh has not followed the UAE and Bahrain in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, and has continued to link any normalisation to Palestinian statehood.
Saudi Arabia’s denial therefore keeps the public record of Netanyahu’s UAE visit limited to his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed. The claims of a wider meeting involving Saudi representatives remain unconfirmed, while Riyadh has publicly reiterated that its position on Israel has not changed.