Was Israeli PM Netanyahu Warned About Oct 7 Hamas Attack? What New Report Reveals

A Haaretz investigation alleges that UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed warned Benjamin Netanyahu about a major Hamas operation roughly 10 days before October 7, 2023.
The report says Netanyahu did not relay the warning to senior security officials, while his office denies the call took place or that he received any such warning.
The allegations have renewed scrutiny of Netanyahu’s handling of warnings before the attack, with opposition figures seeking a fresh probe into the failures surrounding October 7.
Fresh questions have emerged over what Israel’s leadership knew about a possible Hamas attack in the days leading up to October 7, 2023, and how warnings were handled before the assault. Since the attack, Israel has intensified its military campaign in Gaza, with the conflict resulting in widespread destruction and a large civilian toll.
An investigation by Israeli newspaper Haaretz has alleged that UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a major Hamas operation around a week and a half before the attack.
The report said the two leaders spoke for about 45 minutes, with Netanyahu allegedly telling him that Hamas was more likely focused on the West Bank and that Israel was prepared. Netanyahu’s office has denied that the call took place or that he received such a warning.
What Warning Did Netanyahu Allegedly Receive Before October 7?
Calling from Abu Dhabi, the UAE leader reportedly described it as something that could destabilise the region and affect the Abraham Accords. The investigation also said Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel later warned Netanyahu about an unusual or “terrifying” Hamas operation.
The report is based on a new book, Kidnapped: 843 Days of Abandonment, written by journalists Shlomi Eldar and Ruth Yuval. The book draws on interviews with dozens of sources, including senior officials in Israel and other countries.
According to the report, three senior foreign officials were briefed on the contents of the 45-minute phone conversation towards the end of September. It also cites an adviser to Mohammed bin Zayed who had direct knowledge of the conversation.
The report stated that MBZ became aware of the threat from Hamas through Yahya Sinwar himself. In mid-2023, Sinwar was frustrated by the lack of progress in negotiations with Israel over a prisoner-release agreement.
At the time, Hamas was holding several Israelis who had entered Gaza on their own, as well as the bodies of two Israeli soldiers. Sinwar had also repeatedly warned a senior Fatah interlocutor to convey to the Israelis the consequences of failing to make progress on a deal.
“Tell the Israelis if they don’t advance, I’m preparing a huge surprise for them,” Sinwar is quoted as saying in one conversation. “Tell them to expect an earthquake.”
Why Is The Report Causing Political Anger In Israel?
The report alleges Netanyahu did not tell senior security officials about the UAE warning and did not mention the warning calls during a security meeting on October 1. His office rejected the report as an “absolute lie”, saying he did not speak to the UAE president during the period in question and received no warning from him.
Gadi Eisenkot, Former Chief of the General Staff of Israel, said that Netanyahu led Israel blindly into the October 7 debacle. “His entourage is echoing the despicable conspiracy theories and betrayal narratives. Immediately upon the formation of the next government, we will establish a state commission of inquiry—one that will investigate a decade backward, clarify what Netanyahu knew and didn't know, reach the truth, and prevent the next disaster,” he added.
Yair Lapid, Leader of the Opposition in Israel, also said that on September 20, 2023, three weeks before the massacre, he warned the Prime Minister at a press conference that this was what was going to happen.