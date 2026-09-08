Alexander Zverev Vs Luciano Darderi, US Open 2026: German Star Powers Past Italian Opponent To Reach Quarter-Finals

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Top seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the US Open quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) victory over Italy's Luciano Darderi. Zverev controlled the early stages under the Arthur Ashe lights, dominating the first two sets with a powerful serving display that yielded 86% of his first-serve points. Although the 21st-seeded Darderi mounted a resilient challenge in the third set to push the German into a tight battle, Zverev regrouped in the tiebreak to seal the match in two hours and 31 minutes. The straight-sets win secured Zverev's 50th victory of the season and made him the only man to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams in 2026, setting up a last-eight clash against Botic van de Zandschulp.

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Alexander Zverev Vs Luciano Darderi, US Open 2026 highlights
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, gestures after he won his match against Luciano Darderi, of Italy, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev Vs Luciano Darderi, US Open 2026
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, left, greets Luciano Darderi, of Italy, after Zverev won their match during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev Vs Luciano Darderi, US Open fourth round
Spectators try to get a ball after Alexander Zverev, of Germany, won his match against Luciano Darderi, of Italy, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev Vs Luciano Darderi
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, follows through on a shot to Luciano Darderi, of Italy, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev US Open 2026 action photos
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns the ball to Luciano Darderi, of Italy, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev Vs Luciano Darderi, US Open 2026 highlights-Luciano Darderi
Luciano Darderi, of Italy, serves the ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Luciano Darderi US Open 2026 highlights
Luciano Darderi, of Italy, returns the ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev Vs Luciano Darderi
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns the ball to Luciano Darderi, of Italy, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Luciano Darderi vs Alexander Zverev US Open 2026 photos
Luciano Darderi, of Italy, reacts to winning a game during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev Vs Luciano Darderi
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves the ball to Luciano Darderi, of Italy, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

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