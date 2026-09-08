Alexander Zverev Vs Luciano Darderi, US Open 2026: German Star Powers Past Italian Opponent To Reach Quarter-Finals

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 8 September 2026 3:47 pm

Top seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the US Open quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) victory over Italy's Luciano Darderi. Zverev controlled the early stages under the Arthur Ashe lights, dominating the first two sets with a powerful serving display that yielded 86% of his first-serve points. Although the 21st-seeded Darderi mounted a resilient challenge in the third set to push the German into a tight battle, Zverev regrouped in the tiebreak to seal the match in two hours and 31 minutes. The straight-sets win secured Zverev's 50th victory of the season and made him the only man to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams in 2026, setting up a last-eight clash against Botic van de Zandschulp.