Who Is ‘Bittu Tabahi’? The 21-Year-Old Who Took On Madhya Pradesh’s Garbage-Filled Ajnar River

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Madhya Pradesh student Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as ‘Bittu Tabahi’, has drawn attention for cleaning parts of the polluted Ajnar River and receiving a job offer from Netherlands-based environmental organisation The Ocean Cleanup

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Surendra Singh Choudhary
Environment Activist Surendra Singh Choudhary Photo: Instagram@bittu_tabahi
Summary of this article

  • Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as ‘Bittu Tabahi’, began cleaning the garbage-filled Ajnar River in Biaora on his own in January.

  • His efforts later drew support from the local municipal corporation and recognition from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

  • His work also caught the attention of The Ocean Cleanup founder Boyan Slat, who offered him a job with the Netherlands-based organisation.

A 21-year-old student Surendra Singh Choudhary, in Madhya Pradesh, popularly known as ‘Bittu Tabahi’, has single-handedly cleaned up a trash-filled Ajnar river in Biaora. Despite ridicule, health risks and limited resources, his efforts have transformed the waterway and prompted government action. The act has now led to a job offer from The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based environmental organisation.

Who Is Bittu Tabahi?

Choudhary is from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district.

He has documented his river-cleaning efforts through a series of videos shared on Instagram. The footage captures him removing plastic, algae and other waste accumulated in the river, at times working on his own.

He reportedly began the cleanup drive in January and has since worked to clean and improve several sections of the river. Digital content creator KR Talks said Choudhary has spent around Rs 30,000 on the initiative so far.

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Why Did A Netherlands Organisation Offer Bittu Tabahi A Job?

Singh cleared plastic, algae and other waste, initially without assistance. The local municipal corporation later joined the effort with JCB and Poclain machines. Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, saw a post about Choudhary’s work and replied, “Come work for us,” Hindustan Times reported.

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Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav praised Choudhary as saying, “Met Biaora’s son Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as ‘Bittu Tabahi’, at my residence in Bhopal. Through his determination and resolve, Bittu has not only cleaned the Ajnar River but has also sent a message to society that bringing about change does not require a large crowd; one sincere initiative is enough.”

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“Your initiative also strengthens the spirit of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, whose primary objective is the conservation and revival of water sources through public participation. I am confident that the resolve you began with the Ajnar River will inspire the youth across the state to work towards protecting the water bodies around them. The entire state is proud of you,” he added.

Choudhary said, “The government is already doing its part for the rivers, but people also need to change. We, especially the youth, should take the initiative to keep our rivers clean… I want to tell everyone one thing: just as we keep our homes clean, we should also keep our surrounding environment clean. I have started my mission; you should start yours too. If you see dirt or garbage around you, step forward and clean it yourself.”

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