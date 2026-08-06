Ranveer Singh's A-Certified Dhurandhar Screened At Govt School In MP; Official Inquiry Initiated

A video showing the 'Adults Only'-certified film Dhurandhar being screened at a government higher secondary school in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district has sparked widespread outrage.
The movie was played on an LED screen installed inside the classroom under a state government initiative meant to enhance digital learning.
Local villagers filed a formal complaint through the CM Helpline demanding strict action against those responsible for showing non-educational content.
Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Adults Only'-certified film Dhurandhar screening at a school has sparked outrage. The footage captured the film playing at a state-run higher secondary school in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar district.
A classroom LED monitor, set up under a government education program, broadcast the movie. The clip, reportedly recorded on July 31, circulated online on Sunday and triggered an official investigation, Times of India reported.
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar MP government school controversy
Dhurandhar school screening has sparked outrage and complaints from the villagers
Students from various classes watched the film while a guest teacher was allegedly present in the room. Following the incident, local villagers filed a formal complaint through the CM Helpline. They demanded an immediate inquiry and strict action against the responsible individuals.
A villager said in the complaint, "The digital board was provided to enhance students’ learning. Using it for obscene, noneducational content is a reckless disregard for the children’s future."
Official Inquiry initiated
District education officer Saloni Sharma confirmed she is aware of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the screening.
Sharma said, "An investigation will be conducted. Based on the inquiry report, strict disciplinary action will be taken against anyone found responsible."
Dhurandhar CBFC clearance and modifications
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved Dhurandhar, granting it an 'A' certificate, the first in Ranveer Singh's career. It also became the longest Bollywood release in the past 17 years, with a runtime of 214 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes).
Several cuts and modifications were suggested before certification. As stated by the CBFC, "Several modifications and excisions (cuts and replacements) were carried out by the applicant (producer) to comply with the law in force and the CBFC's requirements."
Certain opening visuals which were excessively violent were replaced and a few intense shots in the second half were removed. A character's name was altered, an expletive word was muted and anti-drug disclaimers were included in scenes showing addictive substances.