In Photos: Wildfire's Engulf California

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Wildfires sweeping across California have forced evacuations, destroyed homes and scorched vast stretches of land as firefighters battle rapidly spreading flames. This photo gallery captures the scale of the disaster, from towering smoke plumes and burning forests to emergency response efforts and residents fleeing the advancing fires
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