In Photos: Wildfire's Engulf California

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Photo Webdesk
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Wildfires sweeping across California have forced evacuations, destroyed homes and scorched vast stretches of land as firefighters battle rapidly spreading flames. This photo gallery captures the scale of the disaster, from towering smoke plumes and burning forests to emergency response efforts and residents fleeing the advancing fires

California Wildfires- Gann Fire
A structure is engulfed in flames during the Gann Fire near Angels Camp in Calaveras County, California, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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California Wildfires- Gann Fire photos
A Cal Fire C-130H Hercules airtanker releases retardant while battling the Gann Fire near Angels Camp in Calaveras County, California, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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California Wildfires
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a hot spot while battling the Gann Fire near Angels Camp in Calaveras County, California, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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Air quality map California wildfires 2026
A damaged vehicle is seen during the Gann Fire near Angels Camp in Calaveras County, California Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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California mandatory evacuation zones today
Cal Fire hand crew members from the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit's Castle Fire Center watch for spot fires while battling the Gann Fire near Angels Camp in Calaveras County, California, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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Active fires CA August 2026
Firefighter Avery Stark with the Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit puts water near a dozer line while battling the Gann Fire near Angels Camp in Calaveras County, California, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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California wildfires 2026 photo gallery
A structure destroyed by the Gann Fire is seen on a hilltop near Angels Camp in Calaveras County, California, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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California wildfires 2026 photos
An animal stands on land scorched by the Gann Fire near Copperopolis on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Calaveras County, California. | Photo: AP/Noah Berger
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California wildfires 2026
Flames consume a home as the Gann Fire burns near Copperopolis on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Calaveras County, California. | Photo: AP/Noah Berger
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California wildfire
Inmate firefighters with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's Washington Ridge Conservation Camp look out from their crew transport during the Gann Fire near Angels Camp in Calaveras County, California., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

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