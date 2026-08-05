“Fear cannot stop me”: Sheikh Hasina rejects “narrative” of her ouster, vows to return to Bangladesh

Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia last November by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal over the crackdown, in which the United Nations estimates up to 1,400 people died, said Awami League members had faced continued persecution and that militants freed since 2024 now posed a security risk. She criticised the economic record of the administration that succeeded her, first under Muhammad Yunus and now under the prime minister, Tarique Rahman, whose Bangladesh Nationalist Party took office after the February 2026 election – a vote the Awami League, banned from contesting, boycotted.