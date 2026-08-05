Himmat Singh's Freak Run-Out Goes Viral After Accidental Kick Forces Super Over in Delhi Premier League - Video

Himmat Singh's freak run-out after accidentally kicking the ball onto the stumps forced a Super Over in the Delhi Premier League
Outer Delhi Warriors recovered to win the Super Over despite the dramatic last-ball dismissal that went viral online
The incident has become one of the most talked-about moments of the 2026 DPL, highlighting cricket's unpredictable nature
Cricket has a habit of producing moments that no scriptwriter could imagine, and the Delhi Premier League (DPL) delivered another one on Tuesday. In a finish that left players, commentators and fans equally stunned, New Delhi Tigers captain Himmat Singh accidentally pulled off one of the most bizarre run-outs seen in recent memory.
With Outer Delhi Warriors needing just one run off the final ball to seal victory in their 15-over contest, the match appeared all but over. Instead, a split second of frustration from Himmat created a viral moment that forced the game into a Super Over, even though his side eventually fell short.
A Missed Chance That Became A Miracle
The equation could not have been simpler, one run required from one ball. The batter mistimed a lofted shot back towards the bowler, leaving Himmat perfectly placed to prevent the winning single. As both batters attempted a desperate run, the Tigers skipper rushed in but failed to collect the ball cleanly.
What happened next was entirely unexpected.
Frustrated by the fumble, Himmat instinctively kicked the loose ball. Instead of rolling away harmlessly, it cannoned directly into the stumps at the non-striker's end before Pratham Saluja could complete his ground.
The run-out tied the match and sparked wild celebrations among the Tigers, while Outer Delhi Warriors were left in disbelief. The remarkable dismissal has since gone viral across social media, with fans calling it one of the strangest endings ever witnessed in a cricket match.
Viral Moment Ends In Heartbreak
The dramatic run-out gave New Delhi Tigers a lifeline, but they were unable to capitalise. Outer Delhi Warriors regrouped in the Super Over and emerged victorious, ensuring the bizarre dismissal became an unforgettable footnote rather than the match-winning moment.
For Himmat, however, the incident has once again put him in the spotlight. The Delhi batter earned his Indian Premier League opportunity with Lucknow Super Giants after an impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2024, where his aggressive stroke play caught the franchise's attention.
His IPL journey has been mixed so far. After making his debut in 2025, he had limited opportunities with the bat, while the 2026 season brought a slightly bigger role. Across six matches this year, he scored 92 runs at an average of 30.67 and a strike rate of 133.33, showing flashes of the attacking intent that made him a domestic standout.
With the 2026 Delhi Premier League running until August 30, Himmat will hope this extraordinary run-out is remembered not just as a viral clip, but as the spark for a strong campaign with New Delhi Tigers.