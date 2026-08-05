India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Warm-Up Match 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Practice Match

India open its red-ball tour of Sri Lanka with a three-day warm-up match in Colombo
Under mounting pressure following recent series losses, Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill look to guide the squad through a crucial transition
Both teams view this practice fixture as essential for finalizing combinations ahead of the opening Test in Galle
As the Indian cricket team arrive in Colombo for their highly anticipated red-ball tour of the island nation, they will kick off their preparations with a three-day warm-up match against a competitive Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) Ground, starting Friday, August 7, 2026
This practice fixture serves as an essential acclimatization opportunity for the visitors as they transition to sub-continental conditions and prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series. Led by captain Shubman Gill and coached by Gautam Gambhir, the young Indian squad is looking to adjust quickly, especially in the wake of Jasprit Bumrah's absence.
The touring party features experienced heads like KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav, alongside exciting talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and newly-called-up pacer Auqib Nabi. Getting crucial time in the middle will be vital for a largely youthful batting line-up experiencing Test conditions in Sri Lanka for the first time.
Pressure has steadily mounted on the Test team following an inconsistent run under head coach Gautam Gambhir, marked by a string of challenging series defeats both at home and abroad that have exposed vulnerabilities in the traditional format.
This turbulent period includes a historic 0-3 home whitewash against New Zealand—highlighted by a stunning collapse to 46 all out in Bengaluru—followed by a 3-1 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away to Australia and a 0-2 home series loss to South Africa.
Navigating a painful generational transition following the departure of several stalwarts, the side has struggled to maintain its former ruthless dominance, making this sub-continental assignment a critical juncture to rebuild red-ball confidence and tactical stability.
Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka XI will feature a mix of local stalwarts and rising domestic performers looking to test themselves against high-profile opposition. Playing on familiar turf in Colombo, the hosts will look to exploit any early assistance for spinners and put the Indian batters under pressure.
For the hosts, this warm-up fixture carries immense weight and is just as vital as it is for the visitors; it presents a golden opportunity to test bench strength, assess the readiness of returning players, and lock in tactical blueprints against one of the world's premier sides.
This series itself holds massive significance for Sri Lanka as they look to build on home momentum, restore long-form pride, and make a resounding statement in front of passionate home crowds.
With vital World Test Championship points and regional bragging rights on the line, the hosts are treating every session with utmost seriousness. For both camps, this three-day encounter provides the perfect platform to fine-tune strategies, evaluate squad depth, and finalize combinations ahead of the opening Test at Galle on August 15.
India Vs Sri Lanka, Warm-Up Match 2026: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Sri Lanka warm-up fixture will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Live streaming in India will be provided the SonyLIV mobile app and website.