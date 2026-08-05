Mallorca Vs PSG Live Streaming, Club Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Match

Paris Saint-Germain face RCD Mallorca in Palma for their pre-season friendly ahead of the UEFA Super Cup
The club manages summer transfer movements, including interest in Bradley Barcola and a pursuit of Ferran Torres
Mallorca enter the fixture with strong pre-season momentum as both sides test their squads before competitive action
As European champions Paris Saint-Germain kick off their pre-season preparations for the 2026–27 campaign, they travel to Palma to face RCD Mallorca in a high-profile friendly clash at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix. The match has a start time of 11:30 PM IST on August 5.
This practice fixture serves as an essential sharpening exercise for Luis Enrique's Parisian side as they prepare for a hectic schedule, including the upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash against Aston Villa on August 12.
With several key stars returning from 2026 World Cup duty—including Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembélé, and Vitinha—PSG will be utilizing this match to test squad depth, rotate their lineup, and integrate fresh talents into their system.
Away from the pitch, the French giants have also been navigating a complex transfer window. The club faces potential turbulence amid heavy interest from sides like Liverpool in young forward Bradley Barcola, though securing his long-term future remains a priority.
Having missed out on defensive target Yan Diomandé after he opted for a move to Real Madrid, sporting director Luis Campos has shifted full attention toward Barcelona's Ferran Torres.
PSG have reportedly prepared a lucrative five-year contract proposal to tempt the World Cup hero to the French capital, banking on his prior relationship with Luis Enrique to sway the deal.
Meanwhile, RCD Mallorca enter the contest with strong pre-season momentum following back-to-back victories over Al Fateh (3-0) and Al-Ittihad (4-2). Rebuilding ahead of their pursuit of an immediate promotion push in the upcoming domestic season, Luis García's side will view this clash against elite European opposition as the ultimate test of their tactical readiness and physical condition.
For both managers, the 90 minutes in Palma provide a vital platform to build match fitness and fine-tune structural combinations ahead of competitive action.
Mallorca Vs PSG Pre-Season Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Details
The pre-season friendly match between Mallorca and Paris Saint-Germain is available to watch live via official club channels, including PSG TV Premium, as well as regional broadcast options like DAZN, OneFootball TV, and SportsEngine Play.
India doesn't have a confirmed broadcaster of the Mallorca vs PSG match.