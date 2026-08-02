Liverpool Vs Leeds United Live Streaming, Club Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Match?

As Leeds United gears up for the new Premier League campaign under Daniel Farke, several key figures are eager to make their mark. Dynamic Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto has spoken passionately about feeling fully settled and embedded at the club, looking to use his blistering pace and creativity to terrorize top-flight defenses. Club captain and tenacious midfielder Ethan Ampadu remains eager to anchor the team's core, driving standards from the center of the pitch.