Liverpool Vs Leeds United Live Streaming, Club Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Match?

Liverpool and Leeds meet in a high-profile pre-season friendly at Chicago's Soldier Field
Both managers plan to heavily utilize youth prospects and manage returning international stars
New defensive signing Jeremy Jacquet is ready to debut for Liverpool, while Leeds monitor fitness concerns
Liverpool face Leeds United at Soldier Field in Chicago today in a high-profile pre-season friendly. Both sides are using this marquee U.S. tour fixture to fine-tune their squads ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.
Liverpool head into the match under the direction of new manager Andoni Iraola, aiming to build match fitness, integrate new signings, and implement tactical patterns after securing early pre-season victories over Sunderland and Wrexham. For the Reds, pre-season is heavily focused on balancing minutes for returning senior stars and evaluating the depth of their squad.
On the other side, Daniel Farke’s Leeds United are using this fixture to test themselves against elite opposition, seeking to build on a settled squad framework following impressive summer additions like Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic, while ironing out match sharpness before heading back to England.
A number of exciting youngsters are expected to feature prominently as both managers look to manage player workloads. Liverpool’s teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha—who grabbed attention with a match-winning goal earlier in the tour—alongside prospects like Kieran Morrison and teenage forward Will Wright, are in line for valuable minutes.
As Leeds United gears up for the new Premier League campaign under Daniel Farke, several key figures are eager to make their mark. Dynamic Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto has spoken passionately about feeling fully settled and embedded at the club, looking to use his blistering pace and creativity to terrorize top-flight defenses. Club captain and tenacious midfielder Ethan Ampadu remains eager to anchor the team's core, driving standards from the center of the pitch.
Team News
Key players like Dominik Szoboszlai, Jeremie Frimpong, and Curtis Jones are expected to feature for Liverpool, while Leeds will look to establish threats through players such as Lukas Nmecha and Brenden Aaronson.
However, several players remain unavailable; high-profile names returning from international duty such as Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Ryan Gravenberch are being carefully managed and may be held back or limited in their participation.
In terms of injuries and team news, Liverpool have been dealt a significant blow at the back with Joe Gomez sidelined for several weeks due to a muscular injury picked up against Sunderland. Virgil van Dijk is also working his way back to full match readiness, though £60 million new defensive signing Jeremy Jacquet is declared ready and in line to make his debut.
Leeds are also monitoring minor fitness concerns, notably with star striker Dominic Calvert-Tricot (Calvert-Lewin), who picked up a slight pre-season knock, leaving Farke to manage his squad cautiously ahead of the final stretch of summer preparations.
Liverpool vs Leeds United Club Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Liverpool vs Leeds United Club Friendly be played?
Liverpool and Leeds meet in a high-profile pre-season friendly at Chicago's Soldier Field.
When will the Liverpool vs Leeds United Club Friendly be played?
Liverpool and Leeds United match has a scheduled start time of 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United Club Friendly?
Liverpool vs Leeds United Club Friendly match will be live-streamed on the All Red Full and through the official Liverpool app.