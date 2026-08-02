Sunil Chhetri Urges Tata Group To Reconsider As Jamshedpur FC’s ISL Withdrawal Shakes Indian Football

Jamshedpur FC shuttered its senior operations and withdrew from the ISL ahead of the 2026–27 campaign
Players released an emotional appeal, and former captain Sunil Chhetri urged the Tata Group to reconsider its corporate exit
The withdrawal highlights deep financial instability in Indian football
The decision by the Tata Group-owned Jamshedpur FC to shutter its senior team operations and withdraw from the Indian Super League (ISL) ahead of the 2026–27 campaign has sent shockwaves through Indian football.
The sudden exit materialized after the club missed the extended deadline set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to clear its initial participation fee under the league's newly structured, club-led operating framework.
Faced with growing structural financial shifts and mounting commercial disputes, the management chose to terminate its nine-year top-flight journey, leaving players, coaches, and staff completely blindsided right on the eve of their preparations.
A Desperate Request
Caught in the immediate aftermath of this sudden development, a visibly distressed group of players took matters into their own hands, releasing an emotional video appeal directed straight at the owners. Speaking candidly about the heartbreak of losing their livelihoods and the abrupt dismantling of a proud dressing-room culture, the squad pleaded with the Tata Group to reconsider the shutdown and preserve the team's future.
While the club intends to honor existing contractual obligations and maintain its foundational roots through the renowned Tata Football Academy (TFA), the sudden collapse of a cornerstone franchise sparked widespread panic across the domestic sporting ecosystem.
Sunil Chhetri Pleads For Reconsideration
Adding his influential voice to the growing chorus of appeals, former Indian captain Sunil Chhetri stepped forward with a heartfelt public statement urging the corporate giant to look past cold boardroom math:
"It takes a lot to be a stakeholder in Indian football. It has been like that for some time now. But when everything around looks like it will crumble, you bank on family to hold on to each other. And more often than not, it is the elders in the house that you turn to, for assurance. All of you at the TATA Group, through TFA first, and then JamshedpurFC, have been one of our pillars".
"To know that Jamshedpur has folded first team operations is a punch to the gut. The players and staff will be without clubs, and they might find one by the end of it all. The League will have a team less, but the season will go on. However, not having the TATA group involved in the top tier of Indian football - that would be a disaster with no alternative".
"I understand that some tough decisions in sport are down to what makes sense in the board room. But I can only request and hope that the think tank at TATA picks their heart over head and reconsiders this call. It might be a poor business decision, but it will be the one Indian football needs the most at this hour."
A Hollow Future
The stance from the Tata Group highlights a strategic retreat from the professional senior tier, choosing to pivot exclusively toward grassroots development and youth scouting via the Tata Football Academy rather than sustain the escalating financial demands of the restructured ISL.
This high-profile exit lays bare the deepening fragility of India's domestic club ecosystem. As traditional institutional backers pull back due to economic viability concerns, Indian football faces an increasingly uncertain future, marked by dwindling top-tier slots, administrative instability, and a growing crisis of confidence among players and stakeholders alike.