Sunil Chhetri Urges Tata Group To Reconsider As Jamshedpur FC’s ISL Withdrawal Shakes Indian Football

"It takes a lot to be a stakeholder in Indian football. It has been like that for some time now. But when everything around looks like it will crumble, you bank on family to hold on to each other. And more often than not, it is the elders in the house that you turn to, for assurance. All of you at the TATA Group, through TFA first, and then JamshedpurFC, have been one of our pillars".