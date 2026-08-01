Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 2: Tom Holland's Film Crosses ₹100 Crore In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed ₹109 crore in India within just two days.
The English version contributed ₹60 crore, while the Hindi dub added ₹39 crore.
Marvel's latest blockbuster outperformed Avengers: Endgame, Dhurandhar and several recent Indian releases.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued its extraordinary run at the Indian box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark in just two days. Tom Holland's latest outing as the friendly neighbourhood superhero has rewritten the record books, becoming one of the fastest Hollywood films to achieve the milestone in India. The film's exceptional performance has also placed it ahead of several recent Indian blockbusters and Marvel releases, underlining Spider-Man's massive popularity among Indian audiences.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets new India box office records
After opening with a record-breaking ₹60 crore net, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected another ₹49 crore net on its second day, taking its total India collection to ₹109 crore net. Remarkably, the film recorded virtually no drop despite Friday being a working day.
The two-day total comfortably surpassed the opening collections of several major Indian films, including Dhurandhar, which earned around ₹60 crore in its first two days, and Dunki, which collected under ₹50 crore over the same period.
Tom Holland's Marvel film dominates across languages
The English version has emerged as the film's biggest contributor, accounting for nearly ₹60 crore of the total India collection. The Hindi dubbed version has also performed strongly with approximately ₹39 crore, highlighting the film's wide appeal across audiences.
Internationally, the film has enjoyed a similarly explosive start. In North America, Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly registered the biggest paid-preview collections in history, overtaking Avengers: Endgame. Industry projections suggest an opening weekend of $250–260 million domestically, while global estimates indicate the film could comfortably cross $500 million during its extended worldwide opening, with some forecasts placing the debut as high as $800 million.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film stars Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal. The film released in India ahead of its US debut, giving Indian audiences an early opportunity to experience Spider-Man's latest adventure.