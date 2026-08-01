Mukesh Khanna Alleges CJP Used Students to Destabilise Government, Issues Warning

Mukesh Khanna alleged the CJP protests were politically motivated rather than student-led.
The actor warned students protests could affect future jobs and visa opportunities.
Khanna's claim about protesters firing guns remains unsupported by available reports.
Mukesh Khanna has intensified his criticism of the CJP-led protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, alleging that the movement is driven by a political agenda rather than genuine student concerns. In a new Instagram video, the actor claimed that students were being used to destabilise the government and cautioned young protesters that their actions could have long-term consequences for their careers.
Mukesh Khanna targets CJP over protest movement
In the video, Khanna said he had been closely following developments in India through social media despite being abroad. Referring to his earlier remarks about Gen Z, he claimed he had become convinced that the demonstrations were not being led by students affected by the alleged paper leak.
It was alleged by Mukesh Khanna that the people who organised the protests had "an agenda to topple the government" and had brought young people onto the streets for political purposes. He further claimed that the protests were "sponsored" and had little to do with students.
Actor warns students about future consequences
Khanna also described the organisers as "cockroaches" and urged people to "throw them out", arguing that those using abusive language could not genuinely represent students.
It was further claimed by Khanna that students participating in such protests risked harming their own futures. He warned that continuing on this path could make it difficult to secure jobs or visas and urged young people to distance themselves from those he alleged were using them for political objectives.
Notably, Khanna also claimed in the video that protesters had been made to "fire guns". However, there have been no reports or publicly available evidence indicating that student protesters fired guns during the demonstrations.
The latest remarks come days after Khanna criticised the language used by some protesters in viral videos targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The controversy followed a student-led demonstration in which abusive slogans against political figures and security personnel circulated online, sparking widespread debate. An FIR was also reportedly registered against a woman named Ruchika over alleged objectionable remarks directed at the Prime Minister.