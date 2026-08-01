Stephen King's Desperation Adaptation Lands At Searchlight, Sam Raimi Produces

A new adaptation of Stephen King's Desperation is in the works.
Searchlight Pictures has landed the adaptation.
Sam Raimi is producing the film.
Searchlight Pictures has boarded the upcoming adaptation of Stepgen King’s 1996 novel Desperation, which Raimi is set to produce through his Ghost House Pictures. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are in talks to direct. Ryan Brennan will write the script.
Desperation was published at the same time as The Regulators, its “mirror novel” that King published under his pseudonym Richard Bachman. Desperation and The Regulators occur in parallel universes, though they interweave many of the same characters and revolve around deadly events caused by the same mysterious villain.
Desperation Adaptation Synopsis & Makers
The official synopsis for the new adaptation reads, “Stranded in a remote desert town where something evil has awakened, a group of travelers must fight to survive when a sadistic, possessed cop turns routine arrests into a relentless fight for their lives.”
Along with directing, Stein and Lipovsky are also producing, with Romel Adam and Jose Cañas executive producing. Lipovsky and Stein are the writer-director duo known for directing 2025’s Final Destination: Bloodlines and the acclaimed indie sci-fi film Freaks (2018). They also helmed Disney’s Kim Possible.
Raimi most recently directed and produced the record-breaking Send Help for 20th Century Studios. Raimi is repped by CAA. SVP of Production Taylor Friedman and Creative Executive Cameron Chidsey are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.
Desperation was earlier adapted into a made-for-TV movie in 2006. That version aired on ABC and starred Ron Perlman, Tom Skerritt, Steven Weber, and Annabeth Gish. King wrote the script for it.
King has been a rage with adaptations, with last year alone bringing It: Welcome to Derry, The Long Walk, The Life of Chuck and The Running Man. There has also been The Monkey. Mike Flanagan, regular King collaborator, is now working on a new spin on the writer's The Mist.