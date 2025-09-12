Seldom does the concept of “walking” within a film not presume the romance genre. One can perhaps think of films like the Before Trilogy (1995, 2004, 2013), where a connection begins at the onset of the on-foot journey and evolves as it moves. Although the road film or a buddy film genre takes a dark and sharp turn here, though still keeping human connection at its forefront. Stephen King’s novel drifted away from the fantasmagoric world of the paranormal horror-thriller It (2017) or The Shining (1980) to find the absurd within the mundane. Directed by Francis Lawrence, who also fittingly has a legacy of The Hunger Games series (2012-2023) behind him, brings forth another survivalist narrative but with a lot of uncomfortable walking, long stretches of silence and the pressing inevitability of death looming over.