IFFK 2025: Mirrors No. 3 Review | Christian Petzold’s Quiet Stunner Reassembles Life After Loss

As soon as the inevitable melodrama peeks in, some of the edge is taken off. But Petzold isn’t one to indulge petty manipulation. He pulls the strings ever so lightly and yet the effect is piercing. He’s a master at threading everyday life with enigma and reserves of unexpressed, abiding emotion. He wishes for you to sit with his characters, not get trapped in pre-empting the next turn. There’s a natural fluidity at play. The scenes are deftly woven between anticipation and aftermath. Laura’s presence initially discomfits Betty’s family, but slowly goads them towards growth. Warmth and empathy sprouts. Along with his regular DP Hans Fromm, Petzold invokes a stillness see-sawing between peace and perturbation. The world is full of peculiar mercies and consolations, emanating from people we might least expect or wouldn’t even be habituated with otherwise. Kindness can swoop if we stay open to life’s mysterious designs. Mirrors No. 3 reflects a calm magnificence of spirit. As Betty and Laura rekindle each other’s life-force, it forms a humbling witness to possibilities after numbing loss. Christian Petzold’s film is blessed with generosity that’s fast disappearing from today’s world.