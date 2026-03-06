Hoppers Review | Pixar’s Latest Evades Defiance And Settles For Comfortable Utopia

In fact, defiance forms a continuing thread throughout the film—and perhaps its strongest one. The film’s most interesting and layered characters are written into its angry animals—killer shark Diane, angry seagulls, the grumpy Fish Queen, or the vengeful pack of snakes. But the one that stands out is Titus—the power-hungry caterpillar brilliantly voiced by Dave Franco, who keeps morphing throughout the film, almost as if refusing to be what it has been assigned to become. It is his defiance that the film owes the best of its flavours to. But it does not follow through this thread. It chooses instead, to place itself within the comfortable utopia of happy co-existence. It has a happy and beautifully designed ending, in true Pixar style. But the happiness and the truce fail to address the capitalist-imperialist-colonialist nexus that is driving policies globally—one that sells itself on the very ideas of progress and development that mayor Jerry is propping himself on, often hiding the costs behind beautifully executed campaigns. The absence of this discourse throughout the film rears its head through the meticulously crafted visuals.