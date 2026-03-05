Hoppers Box Office Opening Weekend Eyes $40M As The Bride Targets $15M Debut

The Hoppers box office opening weekend could reach $40 million in North America, giving Pixar a much-needed win. Meanwhile, Warner Bros’ The Bride faces a modest debut forecast. Industry trackers are closely watching the weekend box office forecast for both films.

Hoppers And The Bride
Hoppers And The Bride Photo: IMDb
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hopper's box office opening weekend forecast reaches $35–40 million domestically.
    The Bride box office prediction stands at $10–15 million debut.
    • Pixar original animated movie 2026 aims to revive studio momentum.

Pixar is hoping to regain momentum at the box office with Hoppers, whose box office opening weekend is projected to bring in between $35 million and $40 million across roughly 4,000 theatres in North America. The animated adventure is expected to top the weekend charts and could even exceed projections if strong reviews translate into family turnout.

Industry observers say enthusiasm for original animation has been inconsistent in recent years. Yet early reactions to the film have been positive, which may help its word-of-mouth as the weekend unfolds.

Pixar bets on original animation again

The film follows Mabel, an animal lover whose mind is transferred into a robotic beaver, allowing her to communicate with wildlife and protect their habitat from destruction. Critics have responded warmly so far, with strong early ratings on review platforms.

According to Variety’s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman, the film works as an imaginative creature comedy with an unusual premise.

Despite the encouraging start, Pixar still faces a larger industry challenge. The studio has not delivered a major original blockbuster since Coco in 2017. Since then, audiences have shown stronger interest in sequels or adaptations such as Inside Out 2, Zootopia 2, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Earlier originals have struggled commercially. Onward debuted to $39 million but saw its run disrupted by pandemic-era theatre closures, eventually finishing with $141 million worldwide. More recently, Elio opened to just $20 million globally, though Elemental managed to recover after a slow start and ultimately grossed nearly $500 million.

Another factor affecting profitability is production cost. Pixar’s films typically exceed $150 million in budget, significantly higher than animated titles from rival studios that often cost under $80 million.

The Bride faces tougher opening weekend projections

Warner BrosThe Bride, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, is tracking for a more modest launch. Industry estimates suggest a $10 million to $15 million opening weekend in North America from about 3,200 theatres. Warner Bros is slightly more optimistic, projecting between $16 million and $18 million.

The film, described as a punk-rock reinterpretation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, centres on a lonely monster played by Christian Bale who persuades a scientist to create a companion, portrayed by Jessie Buckley. The story unfolds in a 1930s setting and blends romance with gothic horror.

International markets could add roughly $22 million during the opening frame across 69 territories.

While Warner Bros has enjoyed a strong theatrical run recently with films such as A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, and Wuthering Heights, analysts suggest The Bride faces a tougher path given its reported $90 million budget and R-rating.

Both Hoppers and The Bride arrive in cinemas this weekend.

×

