Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 3: Vir Das' Film Remains Steady In Opening Weekend

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has remained steady over the weekend.
The positive word of mouth has helped the movie in its earnings.
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, the directorial debut of Vir Das, hit the theatres on January 16, receiving mostly positive reviews and witnessing growth at the box office. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the quirky spy comedy stars Das, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Mithila Palkar, with special cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan.
Happy Patel box office collection Day 3
Happy Patel has proved its strong hold at the box office with its impressive weekend collection. Audiences are presented with something fresh, which has a humour quotient and stellar performances. The strong word of mouth has helped the movie in its collections and witnessed a healthy growth trajectory over the weekend, and continues to hold steady. It is expected to gain momentum in the upcoming days.
According to Sacnilk, after earning Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1, Happy Patel witnessed a slight growth on its first Saturday (Day 2), earning Rs 1.6 crore, followed by Rs 1.5 crore on Day 3, taking the total box office collection to Rs 4.35 crore.
It had an overall 13.12% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with 8.28% occupancy during the morning shows, and increased during the afternoon and evening shows with 15.67% and 15.53% footfalls, respectively. It saw a decline during the night shows as it witnessed 12.98% occupancy.
An excerpt from Outlook India's review of Happy Patel reads: "Happy Patel manages to thread together a poignant commentary on multilingual culture, reality TV and more. It succeeds by doing so through some of the most brainrot-inflected comedy. In the process, it captures Gen Z morality and a self-aware, deadpan humour that is also cinephilic and capable of recognising the few good impulses within itself."