Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

But that’s not all. A (Bollywood) hero’s got to have accomplices, a romantic interest and an antagonist. Geet (Sharib Hashmi) is his right-hand man, who is his emotional anchor from the start and is quite fond of him (maybe a little too much). Tawade and Hashmi form an electric pair, the glue that helps Happy bind with the rest of the Panjor community. Mithila Palkar plays Rupa, a local dancer who is too rigid and frankly terrible at her craft, getting booed almost every time she performs. While she does catch Happy’s attention at one of these boo-fests, the film takes clear pleasure in denying the audience an easy enjoyment of a female dancer who is usually positioned in a spy film as a titillating spectacle or a distraction. Rupa is raunchy, self-respecting and unpredictable, but never objectified. The real surprise, in fact, is Happy sitting her down and dancing for her in the song “Aaj Banda Tere Liye Nachega.”