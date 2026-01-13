Vir Das Announces Happy Patel’s CBFC ‘A’ Certificate With A Hilarious Post: Only A I’ve Ever Received

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has been granted A certificate from the CBFC.

Happy Patel
Happy Patel receives A certificate from CBFC Photo: Instagram
Actor-comedian Vir Das' directorial debut, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, is set for theatrical release on January 16. Apart from co-directing with Kavi Shastri, Das plays the lead role in the upcoming quirky comedy. The film marks Imran Khan's acting comeback after a decade. Aamir Khan is making a special cameo appearance in it. Happy Patel will see the reunion of Vir, Imran and Aamir after 14 years since Delhi Belly.

Ahead of its release, Happy Patel has been granted an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Vir took to social media to share the update with a hilarious post.

Happy Patel A certification

Sharing the CBFC certificate on his Instagram handle, Vir wrote that it's the only A he has ever received. He also announced that advance bookings for Happy Patel will open tomorrow (January 14).

“Not a good student, only A I’ve EVER received 🙏 #happypatel Jan 16! Advance bookings open TOMORROW! (sic)”, Vir captioned his post.

Have a look at the post here.

About Happy Patel

Set in Goa, the trailer and songs of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos have already amped up the excitement. In the trailer, we saw Vir Das as an imperfect spy who has failed the MI7 exams seven times. He is assigned a new mission to mix with the locals of Goa, where he meets Mithila Palkar. Mona Singh can be seen playing an interesting character of a vamp named Mama, adding extra madness to the comedy.

It promises to be a rollercoaster ride of fun and madness with lots of twists and surprises.

Happy Patel is written by Vir with Amogh Ranadive. Sharib Hashmi and Srishti Tawde are also part of the cast.

