Vir Das Announces Happy Patel’s CBFC ‘A’ Certificate With A Hilarious Post: Only A I’ve Ever Received

About Happy Patel

Set in Goa, the trailer and songs of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos have already amped up the excitement. In the trailer, we saw Vir Das as an imperfect spy who has failed the MI7 exams seven times. He is assigned a new mission to mix with the locals of Goa, where he meets Mithila Palkar. Mona Singh can be seen playing an interesting character of a vamp named Mama, adding extra madness to the comedy.