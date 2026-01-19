Imran Khan On Comeback With Happy Patel: Not Seeking To Be Among Top 3 Stars, Want To Do Films For The Joy

  • Imran Khan made his acting comeback with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

  • The spy comedy marks his reunion with Delhi Belly co-star Vir Das.

  • Imran said he is not seeking to be a big star or among the top three stars, but he wants to do films for the joy.

Actor Imran Khan, who was last seen in 2015's Katti Batti, made his comeback to acting after a decade with Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a spy comedy backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The film marks his reunion with Delhi Belly co-star Vir. Happy Patel hit the screens on January 16 and has been receiving positive reviews. In an interview, Imran has opened up about his comeback.

Imran Khan on his comeback

In an interview with PTI, Imran said, "In late 2023, when I started reemerging from my hibernation and connecting with the world, people said, 'Hey, this guy is alive' and started reaching out." He also said that his "approach at this point is very different from what it was back then."

Imran stated that everyone doesn't want the same thing from their careers. They are seeking different paths, and he is not seeking to build himself to be the "biggest star or to be in the top three."

"Unless I love the film and really want to make it, I won't... I will only make a film if I feel FOMO," he added.

The actor also revealed that the only reason he made films was to play with his friends. "We get a bunch of friendly people together, we paint our faces, we put on costumes and we play. That's how I see moviemaking. Not to take away from how seriously one takes the thing, but creating art must come from a place of love and joy," he said.

Imran revealed that he didn't hear a narration or a script of Happy Patel. It was just the buzz that he was getting from his friends. "I was struck with FOMO. I was like, ‘Guys, you're all doing this fun thing. Can I also come along and have fun with you guys?'," he said.

He texted Vir that he wanted to be part of the film and asked if he could include him in it. Vir wrote a part for him which was not in the original script.

Imran also revealed that he decided to step back from acting after his films, including Katti Batti and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, flopped at the box office.

“...At first, you've that feeling, ‘Oh, no, my film has flopped’. I had made the films with love and with friends. I enjoyed the process,” he said.

