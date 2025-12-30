Did You Know Aamir Khan Got Death Threats For Satyamev Jayate? Imran Khan Reveals

Imran Khan recalled how his uncle Aamir Khan received death threats for one of his episodes in Satyamev Jayate.
The popular show, with 25 episodes, ran for three seasons from 2012 to 2014.
The TV show addressed several sociopolitical issues, including female foeticide, child abuse, casteism, honour killings, untouchability, LGBTQ+ community issues and other burning topics.
Did you know Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan received death threats for his social awareness TV show Satyamev Jayate? The popular show, with 25 episodes, ran for three seasons from 2012 to 2014. It addressed several sociopolitical issues, including female foeticide, child abuse, casteism, honour killings, untouchability, LGBTQ+ community issues and other burning topics, inspiring audiences and the public to question the system, and demand changes. The show received widespread acclaim but was not immune to criticism. It ruffled feathers and faced public backlash, and Aamir even received death threats.
Aamir Khan received death threats while hosting Satyamev Jayate
In a recent conversation on Unfiltered with Samdish, Aamir Khan's nephew and actor Imran Khan revealed that Aamir's episode on female infanticide irked a lot of people. “I have known Aamir my whole life. I have a base level of faith and trust that the choices he makes and the things he chooses to attach his time and energy to are made in good faith and with honesty. His episode on female infanticide (in Satyamev Jayate) angered a lot of folks who issued death threats,” said Imran.
“Mamu jaan bechare ko desh se bhagane ki koshish kar rahe hain kab se (They’ve been trying for a long time to force poor Mamu jaan to flee the country),” he added.
Aamir Khan's work front
Aamir was last seen in his home production, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. He will be next seen in Vir Das’ directorial debut, Happy Patel, in a cameo appearance. The film also marks Imran’s acting comeback after a decade. Vir, Imran and Aamir had earlier collaborated for the 2012 film, Delhi Belly.