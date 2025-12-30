Did You Know Aamir Khan Got Death Threats For Satyamev Jayate? Imran Khan Reveals

Aamir Khan received death threats while hosting Satyamev Jayate

In a recent conversation on Unfiltered with Samdish, Aamir Khan's nephew and actor Imran Khan revealed that Aamir's episode on female infanticide irked a lot of people. “I have known Aamir my whole life. I have a base level of faith and trust that the choices he makes and the things he chooses to attach his time and energy to are made in good faith and with honesty. His episode on female infanticide (in Satyamev Jayate) angered a lot of folks who issued death threats,” said Imran.