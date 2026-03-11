Ek Din Trailer: Junaid Khan And Sai Pallavi Fall In Love For Just One Day

Summary of this article
The trailer of Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, has been unveiled by the makers, offering a glimpse into a romantic drama built around chance encounters and fleeting love. Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film explores what happens when two strangers share a connection that may last only a single day.
Watch the trailer:
The trailer opens in a snow-covered landscape where Junaid’s character speaks about a mysterious bell believed to carry the power of fate. According to him, hopeless lovers from across the world ring it in the hope that destiny might change their lives. When he makes a quiet wish while looking at Meera, played by Sai Pallavi, the bell rings and their paths begin to intertwine.
A day of romance, doubt and emotion
What follows is a series of moments between the two characters set against picturesque backdrops. The trailer captures the early spark between them through small, intimate interactions. In one playful scene, Meera challenges him to maintain eye contact with her for a minute. She is the one who eventually looks away first, embarrassed by the intensity of the moment.
However, the relationship is not without conflict. The trailer hints at emotional tension when Meera slaps him after feeling betrayed. Yet the bond between them appears to endure. In the closing moments, she holds him close and says it has been the most beautiful day of her life, while he quietly reminds her that she may not remember it the next day.
Music and production details
The film features music composed by Ram Sampath with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The soundtrack also includes vocals by Arijit Singh, adding to the emotional tone of the trailer.
Produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Ek Din brings together a fresh on-screen pairing. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.