Ek Din Teaser: Junaid Khan Tries To Win Sai Pallavi's Love In The Romantic Drama

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's chemistry is magical in Ek Din teaser.
The film marks Sai Pallavi's Hindi debut.
The upcoming romantic drama is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit and directed by Sunil Pandey.
Sai Pallavi, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films, is making her Hindi film debut with Ek Din, opposite Junaid Khan. After the first-look poster and title reveal, the makers on Friday unveiled Ek Din teaser, giving us a glimpse into Sai Pallavi and Junaid's love story. The upcoming romantic drama is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, directed by Sunil Pandey, and written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. It will arrive in cinemas on May 1, 2026.
Ek Din teaser
The one-minute and eight-second teaser shows Junaid Khan's character Rohan is in love with Sai Pallavi’s Meera. He admires her smile and expresses his desire to win her heart. The teaser ends with Meera saying that real life isn’t as magical as the movies, to which Rohan says that magic exists.
The short teaser also shows the feel-good moments between them, from shopping to walking on the snowy roads, to enjoying ice creams, and dancing. Together, they share a magical chemistry which reminds us of the 90s love story, which was so raw and innocent.
The soulful music enhances the teaser and set the tone for their love story.
Sharing the teaser on their social media platforms, the makers captioned it, “Some stories don’t need time. Watch EK DIN only in theatres, 1st May 2026. @saipallavi.senthamarai #JunaidKhan.”
