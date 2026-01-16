Ek Din Teaser: Junaid Khan Tries To Win Sai Pallavi's Love In The Romantic Drama

Sai Pallavi, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films, is making her Hindi film debut with Ek Din, opposite Junaid Khan. After the first-look poster and title reveal, the makers on Friday unveiled Ek Din teaser, giving us a glimpse into Sai Pallavi and Junaid's love story. The upcoming romantic drama is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, directed by Sunil Pandey, and written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. It will arrive in cinemas on May 1, 2026.